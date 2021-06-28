Fact Check: No, WHO Is Not Proposing Alcohol Ban for Women of Childbearing Age

A draft Global Alcohol Action Plan for the years 2022 to 2030 did not mention that women of child-bearing age should be banned from consuming alcohol

Various reports from well-known and trusted media publications, according to the World Health Organization's spokesperson, misrepresented the information

The WHO's Tarik Jašarević stated that the media reports of the draft were not accurate and that women of child-bearing age and pregnant women were only mentioned once

The World Health Organization (WHO) published a draft of its Global Alcohol Action Plan for 2022 to 2030 in which it proposed to improve the implementation of the global strategy to bring down the 'harmful use of alcohol'.

Tarik Jašarević, WHO spokesperson, told a well-known media publication that the media reports about the draft are not accurate. Jašarević explained that the current draft of the action plan does not, at all, recommend abstinence of alcohol for women who are of child-bearing age.

A recent report revealed that the organisation counts women between the ages of 15 to 49 years old as being those in a reproductive age group.

Reports have revealed that the WHO will not be placing an alcohol ban on women of childbearing age. Image: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Africa Check reported that the action plan, which is still a draft, will be consulted and revised. So far, it suggests a number of different interventions to reduce the amount of alcohol-related deaths and other issues.

The above includes the possibility of an 'international day or week of awareness on alcohol' in order to shed light on the repercussions of alcohol abuse.

Pregnancy and women of child-bearing age mentioned only once in the draft plan

A report by Poynter stated that the WHO report only mentions both pregnancy and women of child-bearing age once. This was allegedly done to raise awareness and context regarding alcohol-related issues.

The intent was to prevent the start of drinking among children and adolescents by preventing drinking in women of childbearing age and those who are pregnant. This protects those living in need from the pressures of drinking, specifically in communities where there are high levels of alcohol consumption.

