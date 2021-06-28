Tristan Thompson Shows Love to Khloe Kardashian Amid Messy Break Up

Tristan Thompson seems determined to get Khloe Kardashian back and made a tribute to her on social media recently

Khloe celebrated her 37th birthday and Tristan posted a series of snaps of them together, praising her for being amazing

The reality television star recently broke up with the NBA baller after she caught him cheating once again and she'd had enough

Despite their split earlier this month, Tristan Thompson lauded Khloe Kardashian as "the most loving human being" he's ever encountered on her 37th birthday.

The 30-year-old NBA player was recently believed to have broken up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, but that didn't stop Tristan from praising Khloe on Instagram on her 37th birthday on Sunday.

Tristan, who has a three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, posted a series of photos of himself with the lovely lady: "Happy birthday @khloekardashian," he said.

"Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you," he continued.

In the post's caption, he also thanked Khloe for always putting their family first and being there for her, also adding that he loves her.

Khloe is said to be determined to maintain a healthy relationship with the NBA star for the sake of their daughter, but she's also having trouble trusting Tristan following their recent break-up. Time will tell if they will ever fix things or not.

Khloe Kardashian breaks up with Tristan once again after he cheated on her

Briefly News previously reported that fans discussed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's cheating saga. Khloe Kardashian has kicked her baby daddy Tristan Thompson to the curb after new cheating rumours surfaced.

Fans have had social media buzzing over the matter. After hearing about the breakup, fans could not help but flock to social media to discuss what had just happened. Khloe and Tristan have been trending ever since the news dropped.

While peeps are heartbroken for Khloe, they can’t help but say, "I told you so." Most feel that Khloe was silly to have taken him back in the first place; this man appears to have some kind of hold over Khloe that has Tristan feeling like he can do whatever he wants.

