A 55-year-old woman finally gets to carry a child of her own as she recently delivered a baby

However, the new mum's joy was a mixed one as her husband fled upon learning about the hospital bills

To her surprise, the woman who lost her womb was gifted R14k cash and another huge sum to foot the hospital bills

A woman has given birth to a bouncing baby; her first delivery ever. The 55-year-old woman's joy was dealt two blows in the process.

The woman's husband took to his heels upon learning of the hospital bills Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gsf

According to @kingtundedednut who reposted her story on Instagram, the woman's husband fled the hospital due to the bills with the lady losing her womb.

Strange help comes her way

Help however came her way, thanks to the Givers Supportive Foundation (GSF). The humanitarian group, in a video shared on their Instagram page, visited the unidentified woman at the hospital where the delivery took place.

They settled the bills and also gifted her R14k. The excited woman couldn't contain her joy as she appreciated the group.

People praised the foundation for the gesture and wished the woman well.

@adebimpe_samafaajinternational commented:

"Well done and God bless you more and more for all you do."

@samuelolufemi5 said:

"God will continue to strengthen you sir."

@follyzhair stated:

"God bless you and including those that contributed."

@olivetoshine remarked:

"God bless me, I need to be supporting all these."

@starkeskate wrote:

"Beautiful testimony. May God provide for her to continue to take care of the child."

@wealthyolabisi reacted:

"Mama is cheerful. She looks so much different. God bless you GSF foundation. Seeing this made me to be more grateful to GOD. Mama you and your baby will not die, God will bless you."

Woman gives birth on an aeroplane, didn't even know she was pregnant

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a woman who didn't know she was pregnant had given birth on a flight. On Wednesday, April 28, the Mounga woman was enjoying a flight to Hawaii with her family when she began having contractions. ,

Mounga's story went viral after one passenger, identified as Julia Hansen, announced the news on TikTok, saying, 'a baby was just born on this plane.'

In the clip, people could be seen celebrating and congratulating the new mother for her incredible mid-air feat.

Hansen revealed that she had sat next to the family during the flight, claiming that even Mounga's husband was not aware of the pregnancy.

