"Wow, Pink Barbie": Somizi Gets "Dolled" up for His Idols SA Photoshoot

Somizi Mhlongo got literally "dolled" up for his Idols SA promo photoshoot and his fans could not believe the transformation

He sported some amazing makeup and an awesome pink wig that created a seriously stunning look for the celebrity

Fans took to social media to react to the extravagant ensemble Somizi was wearing and most of all his pink wig

Somizi Mhlongo is known for his extravagant Idols SA outfits and his latest getup has Mzansi talking. He was all "dolled" up with makeup and a pink wig.

His look was definitely effective and got people's attention. He captioned his Instagram post thanking all the people that helped him achieve the look.

Somizi was so impressed with the work his glam squad did he took to Instagram to flex. Photo credit: Somizi

Somizi thanks his "glam squad" for nailing his look

"I thoroughly enjoyed this shoot for @idolssaPromo. My glam squad nailed my brief....

@lazola_kblom this hair is for the gods, @nomsamadida what more shud I say mara coz wow this facebeat neh, @pieter.serton the styling is to doo and @iam_sphekay thanks for putting it all together"

Mzansi reacts to Somizi's "pink Barbie" look

portia_m2:

"You look like those gorgeous elves from Lord of the Rings out of this world. Ingathi you left earth with a spaceship, saw the God, aliens namadlozi, and this is you now arriving back on earth transformed and ready to start nyising us ."

lindawarriors:

"Can you send me that wig, please"

afiba_m:

"You look gorgeous @somizi."

gabollelwe_maome:

"Suits you perfection."

Somizi loved his look so much he posted a video on Instagram

"I'm going to have a strong finish. Coz I have strong Faith"

Fans took to the comment section to share what they thought of his pink hair

paulina.9823:

"Woow pink barbie ❤️Somizi ."

cocomartha123:

"You look stunning soms ka ba ka tsharwa ke hlooho Jesus ❤️."

theauthorsspace:

"All we need is that, strong faith. You are gorgeous in thy❤️."

philipinelerato:

"Wow you look like a doll❤️❤️."

Somizi shares strong views and sparks a debate

The question of classism and racism in the queer community in Mzansi is hot on the lips of many after a controversial Instagram post by media personality Somizi Mhlongo.

As the world celebrates Pride Month, the personality took it upon himself to spew important thoughts about what he termed "racism and classism" in the gay community in South Africa, according to local celebrity news website Zalebs.

Among several points made by the Idols SA judge, he touched on the lack of unity among homosexual people because they are driven by race. He went on to share his experiences from participating in pride marches in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

