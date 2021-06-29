UDM party leader Bantu Holomisa continues to be critical of the SAA deal that is said to have taken place

It was announced that the government had 51% of its share of South Africa Airlines to Takatso Consortium

Holomisa says he plans to take legal action against Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan in an effort of finding out the details of the deal

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says he wouldn't be surprised if Takatso Consortium has ties to the ANC. This comes after Takatso Consortium was identified as a preferred partner in the South African Airways sale.

UDM Bantu Holomisa leader continues to question the 51% sale of SAA saying the deal seems to be done in secret. Image: Gulshan Khan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Holomisa has been very vocal about the sketchiness that has taken place in regards to the SAA deal. In an interview with CapeTalk he said that it seemed as though the sale of SAA was done in secret.

"It looks like this deal was done in secret. I am basing this on the fact that some members of the parliamentary portfolio committee on public enterprises seem to have been taken aback and were surprised," he said.

Earlier this month, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that the government had signed a deal to sell its 51% of SAA to Takatso Consortium. The deal was said to be made after SAA had been in business rescue according to IOL.

Holomisa stated that the announcement was made prematurely, causing much confusion and that the UDM was seeking legal advice on the matter.

Holomisa said he was anticipating feedback from his attorneys this week after stating that the UDM will pursue legal action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The announcement initially stated that the government had finalised the deal with Takatso Consortium however, President Cyril Ramaphosa almost immediately retracted saying the deal was not finalised and Takatso Consortium was only a 'preferred partner'.

Holomisa added that he did not understand how Takatso Consortium was a preferred partner when Harith General Partners was implicated at the Mpati Commission for impropriety regarding the Public Investment Corporation.

“The entire SAA deal has been nebulous, and it is unclear how the government prioritised Harith as a partner after the negative things the Mpati Commission had to say about it," he said.

Harith General Partners is one of the companies part of the Takatso Consortium.

