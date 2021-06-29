Woman Looking for Man She ‘Married’ During Assembly While in Primary School

A woman identified as Leina, username @_chef2b_ on Twitter is looking for a man she 'married' at primary school

The Ugandan woman is hoping to have a reunion with Albert, the boy she got she walked down the aisle within a mock wedding

Many years, she said, have passed without seeing her childhood partner and what she's left with is nothing but a photo of the moment

A Ugandan woman identified as Leina, username @_chef2b_ on Twitter has taken to social media to trace a man named Albert who she married at a primary school assembly.

Ugandan Woman looking for the man she 'married' at primary school assembly years ago.

Source: Facebook

Leina took part in a mock wedding years ago and during the ceremony, Albert was her prince charming.

The experience, however, seems to have created a special bond in her and now, all she wants is to reunite with Albert.

As the years went by, all Leina is left with is a photo of the precious and seemingly indelible moment.

Wondering where her partner is now, she posted on Twitter:

"It’s the bride for me. This boy’s name is Albert , I don't know where you are, but we got married in p2 at assembly," the woman tweeted.

