Fact or Fiction: Skeem Saam's Makgofe Moagi Opens Up About Witchcraft

Skeem Saam star Makgofe Moagi has shared some of the witchcraft experiences she encountered while she was still growing up

The media personality shared a clip of her chat with clinical audiologist Ike Ntanzi discussing some of the myths about witchcraft

The actress' followers shared mixed reaction to the star's two-hour long video in which she opened up about witchcraft

Skeem Saam actress Makgofe Moagi took to social media to open up about witchcraft. In a two-hour long video, the star spoke to author and clinical audiologist Ike Ntanzi.

Their chat was aimed at debunking witchcraft myths in the African community. Makgofe told Ike about some of her encounters with witchcraft especially when she was still a child.

Skeem Saam's Makgofe Moagi opened up about witchcraft. Image: @makgofe

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared the clip of her conversation with Ike on Instagram on Monday, 28 June. She captioned her post:

"African stories: Debunking witchcraft myths."

Makgofe shared that the story of a house she moved into in Phalaborwa that had "crazy activities".

"Come nighttime, we knew gore you can’t use the kitchen door to go to the patio. We couldn’t. There was just this funny energy, we couldn’t grow anything in the garden. And it was in the bedroom that we would hear most of the cat, baby cries."

She also shared how things started going south for her after she gave her unnamed friend her skirt, according to ZAlebs.

"It was a big mistake. Did I not see flames? A week after I gave her my skirt. Things started going south for me."

Makgofe's followers shared mixed reactions to her video. Check out some of the comments below:

makhosazana50 said:

"This is so true, Makgofe. We go through a lot."

ipeleng_madia wrote:

"The healing community is full of scams. You'll go broke which is worse cos the witch wasn't even making you suffer like that, you will live under a bandage. One ritual after the other. It's all toxic and tiring. Most healers are just trying to make a living and get you hooked into a life of rituals and fear."

mshealthycanbegood commented:

"Love this conversation."

jocobethkhoza added:

"Eish, this is real guys. I'm glad someone said it."

