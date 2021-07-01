50 Cent and 3 Other US Celebs React to Bill Cosby's Prison Release

The release of US comedian and actor Bill Cosby from prison sparked a heated debate on social media. The media personality had been serving a 10-year sentence. He was freed after the Pennsylvania's Supreme Court overturned his conviction on sexual assault charges.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Thousands of people from across the globe took to social media to share their thoughts on the court's decision to release Bill Cosby. Some people felt sorry for the victims of the alleged sexual assault crimes while others celebrated the old man's release from jail.

50 Cent and Phylicia Rashad are some of US celebs who have reacted to Bill Cosby's prison release. Image: @phyliciarashad, @50cent

Source: Instagram

US celebs have also reacted to Bill Cosby's early release from jail. Briefly News looks at four superstars who took to social media to share their opinions on the highly-debated matter.

1. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby’s on-screen wife on The Cosby Show, took to Twitter and showed support for her former cast-mate. Along with a snap of Cosby, she wrote:

"FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted - a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

2. 50 Cent

The famous rapper took to Instagram and shared a funny video of The Cosby Show star. He captioned it:

"LOL, Bill Cosby back on the loose."

3. Kid Cudi

The rapper and actor reportedly slammed people who celebrated Cosby's release. According to US Magazine, Cudi tweeted:

"People that are celebrating Bill Cosby being released are f*ckin' idiots."

4. Lil Duval

The comedian and musician took to Twitter to share his views on the matter. He posted one of his music videos and captioned it:

"Bill Cosby about to be free! City boy win summer 2021!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Bill Cosby off the hook as court overturns conviction

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pennsylvania’s highest court has ruled that Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is to be overturned. Cosby had served just two years of his sentence which had been set to last anywhere between three to 10 years.

According to The Huffington Post, Cosby has said that he would rather serve all 10 years of his sentence than show any sign of remorse over his interactions with Andrea Constand in 2004. The 83-year-old comedian had been convicted of drugging and assaulting Constand at his home.

BBC News reported that Pennsylvania's highest court had overturned Cosby's conviction after it found that a previous prosecutor's decision that the comedian should not be tried was correct. The judges had determined that testimonies from witnesses and accused unrelated to the case had unduly influenced the trial.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za