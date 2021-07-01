Lindani Myeni: Honolulu Police Killing 'Justified', No Charges to Be Pressed

Police in Honolulu, Hawaii will not be facing charges after shooting Lindani Myeni dead a few months ago

Reports state that the officers had no choice but to shoot Myeni after a verbal warning had been given and a taser was used

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm stated that the use of deadly force by the officers was justified

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said on Wednesday that the use of deadly force by Hawaiian police officers which resulted in Lindani Myeni's death was justified and that no charges will be filed.

After a two-month investigation by his office, it was decided that there would be no charges pressed against the three Honolulu police officers who shot Myeni dead. Alm spent more than an hour detailing the investigation.

Alm's investigation revealed that officers had given Myeni a verbal warning before the 29-year-old physically attacked one of the officials. Officers also tried to taser the father of two to no avail.

Steve Alm, a Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, stated that no charges will be pressed against the officers who killed Lindani Myeni. Image: Lindsay Myeni

Source: Facebook

Hawaiipublicradio reported that Alm revealed that there had been another incident that occurred between Myeni and officers earlier that evening. At Kewalo Basin, it was reported that Myeni interjected himself into a situation about 30 minutes before the shooting.

The police were reportedly probing a vehicle break-in incident and Myeni had been told to leave the scene by police officers and the victim. A report by eNCA revealed that a month-long probe ended in the conclusion that officers were put in a position where they had no choice but to shoot Myeni.

US Civil rights activist called for justice for Lindani Myeni

Briefly News previously reported that Reverend Al Sharpton of the National Action Network, a veteran US civil rights activist, condemned the inexplicable killing of former South African rugby player Lindani Myeni who was shot in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Sharpton stated that he was saddened by Myeni's death and the fact that his family had contacted him to seek justice for the father of two's 'senseless' killing by police. He stated that Myeni's death was contrary to the spirit of aloha.

The civil rights activist added that Myeni's killing is "another sensational racialisation and criminalisation" of a black man. He added that Myeni's murder by the police was due to them not following proper police procedures.

Source: Briefly.co.za