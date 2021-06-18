Lindani Myeni: US Civil Rights Activist Calls for Justice for SA Father

President National Action Network Reverend Al Sharpton has shared his thoughts and opinions on the killing of Lindani Myeni

Sharpton stated that he was saddened by the killing of the father of two and that Myeni's family have contacted him to assist with their pursuit of justice

Sharpton revealed that Myeni's killing, in his opinion, was a case of sensational and racialisation that was far from the aloha spirit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Reverend Al Sharpton of the National Action Network, a veteran US civil rights activist has condemned the inexplicable killing of former South African rugby player Lindani Myeni who was shot in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Sharpton stated that he is saddened by Myeni's death and the fact that his family has contacted him to seek justice for the father of two's 'senseless' killing by police. He stated that Myeni's death was contrary to the spirit of aloha.

The civil rights activist added that Myeni's killing is 'another sensational racialisation and criminalisation' of a Black man. He added that Myeni's murder by the police was due to them not following proper police procedures.

A civil rights activist in the US has condemned the killing of Lindani Myeni. Image: Lindsay Myeni

Source: Facebook

Footage of Myeni

News24 reported that Sharpton's words follow the news that new, unedited footage of Myeni's last moments was widely shared. The publication previously reported that local police shot Myeni and claimed that they were responding to a burglary call.

Justice for Lindani

In a statement seen by SABC News, stated that Sharpton called for Hawaii prosecutors and the Honolulu Police Department to be 100% transparent as they take on the task of finding justice for Myeni.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

New, unedited footage of Myeni's last moments emerge

Previously, Briefly news shared an article where reports revealed that new unedited footage has emerged in the Lindani Myeni case. The former South African rugby player was killed by police in Hawaii in April. A Honolulu judged ordered official to turn the unedited police bodycam footage over to Myeni's lawyer.

The footage shows Myeni repeatedly apologising to the lady who called the police on him. He also left her home on his own. Lindani's last words before the police arrived was "I'm sorry," which he said constantly.

The video shows a piece of the house's surveillance camera from a doorbell security cam. It also plays a 911 audio recording as well as the new footage from the officers who killed the father of two.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za