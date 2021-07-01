3 Limpopo Men Sentenced for Killing 6 Mineworkers in Bus Petrol Bombing

Three men from Limpopo were found guilty of murdering six people by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane

The men are also responsible for injuring 47 other people after setting a bus carrying mineworkers on fire with a petrol bomb

They were also found guilty on the count of attempted murder and malicious damage to property

Three men who were arrested in connection with petrol bombing a bus transporting Modikwa Platinum Mine mineworkers in 2018 were each given a life sentence for killing six people.

The incident, which took place in April, 2018, left four men and two women burnt beyond recognition and 47 others injured.

According to the Sowetan, Sipho Khumalo (29), Philemon Makwana (34), and Thabo Mokgala (28) were sentenced to life in prison on six counts of murder, 10 years on 47 counts of attempted murder and five years on the count of malicious damage to property by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

A fourth man, Kgaugelo Moime (30), is already serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in September, 2019, according to IOL. Moime also implicated his co-accused.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokeswoman, said the four men met and planned to burn the bus that transports Modikwa mine workers.

According to Malabi-Dzhangi, the four men then went to the station and joined the mineworkers who were waiting for the bus.

“Later the four got into the bus. Sipho poured petrol whilst Philemon set the bus alight. They then jumped out, leaving behind the bus engulfed in flames," said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Malabi-Dzhangi added that Moime was given 25 years for each count of murder and 10 years for each count of attempted murder, which totals 600 years of imprisonment.

The murdered miners were identified as Moniccah Mabilo, Solomon Komana, Simon Mahlokwane, Johannes Malepe, Ziphora Makuwa and Pheta Ranku, a citizen of Lesotho, through DNA examination.

