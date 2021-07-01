International Investors Pledge Massive $700 Million Towards Aspen Covid19 Jab

Over $700 million has been promised to Aspen in the hopes of speeding up the development of Covid-19 vaccines

Many African governments have sought aid from the international community in an attempt to advance the continent's vaccine supply chain

Africa continues to keep up with the speed of vaccination rollouts through the help of other places around the globe

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

International donors on Wednesday have promised over $700 million to Aspen in an attempt to accelerate the production of Covid-19 vaccines and procure treatment for the struggling continent of Africa.

Governments across the continent have pleaded with the international community to aid and expand the continent's vaccine supply chain to accelerate the rollout.

Africa, which primarily relies on the United Nations and the African Union for its jabs, has faced difficulties in matching the pace of vaccination in other locations globally.

International investors have pledged $700 million to assist with developing the Aspen Covid-19 vaccine. Image: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Africa the European Union and other partners have come together to aid in the establishment of regional vaccine manufacturing hubs.

Reports by EWN stated that it will be the home of the continent's first Covid-19 vaccine production facility, however, no doses are foreseen until next year. An estimated 481 000 people (0.8% of the population) had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, 12 June, according to CapeTalk.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Covid-19 update reveals 20 000 new infections in 24 hours

Briefly News recently reported that 19 506 new Covid-19 cases and 383 more deaths bring the total number of deaths in the country to 60 647. The National Institute for Communicable diseases has revealed that the above has caused a 27.6% positivity rate of infections

On Wednesday, 11 160 of the new cases were recorded from Gauteng, 2 059 in the Western Cape while 1 265 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng once again leads the infection rate in the country.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases stated that there were 698 new hospital admissions in the last day making the total number of people in the country's health care facilities 12 893.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za