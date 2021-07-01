The two brothers had gone to buy a birthday cake for one of their son's party

According to the two, the leopard stopped chasing their motorcycle when they hurled the birthday case at it

The cake hit the wild cat on the face and it lost focus and wandered into the sugarcane plantation

Two bikers brothers Firoz Mansuri and Sabir are counting their blessings after escaping the jaws of death by a whisker.

The leopard charged on the two brothers as they headed home with a birthday cake. Photo: TOI.

The brothers who were riding on one bike had gone to get a birthday cake for Sabir's son in Nepanagar town, about 320 km from Bhopal, on Monday, June 28, evening, and were heading home when they encountered their near-death experience.

Firoz and Sabir were returning home to Goradia village on their bike when they had a close shave with death after coming face to face with a huge leopard.

According to the Times of India, the brothers were on their back heading home when the leopard bounced out of nowhere and started chasing them.

The brothers told the press that the leopard leapt out from sugarcane fields and started catching up with their motorcycle.

Times of India went on to report that the brothers tried to accelerate but the leopard gained on them as they waded on the muddy village road.

The leopard caught up so fast that it pawed at the motorcycle, leaving behind big scratches.

One of the brothers, Sabir decided to do something unusual as the leopard's claws tore into the box carrying his son's birthday cake.

Acting fast, Samir decided to hurl the cake at the leopard, hitting it right in the face.

The clever move acted as a sweet distraction since the wild cat could not figure out what hit him and darted back into the sugarcane fields.

“The leopard had followed us for over 500 metres. We narrowly escaped death,” Sabir later told forest officials.

The two brothers did not go home with the cake as initially planned but definitely collected a unique tale to tell during the birthday party.

At first, many people, including the forest department were not sure if indeed it was a leopard that attacked the brothers.

However, their fears were confirmed when they finally found pugmarks of a leopard on the stretch.

Source: Briefly.co.za