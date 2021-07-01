SA Soccer Bids Farewell to ‘Yeye’ on End of Playing Days Announcement

There has been a massive reaction to the announcement of Kaizer Chiefs' former midfield ace, Reneilwe Letsholonyane's, retirement from football

The man, affectionately known as 'Yeye', broke the news of his decision to hang up his boots through a retirement video which scorched through social media

Many studious fans of the beautiful game, players, coaches, pundits and scribes, have all taken the time to applaud the former player at the setting of the sun on his glittering career

Reneilwe Letsholonyane has bid farewell to the South African soccer fraternity following his retirement. Image: Mike Egerton/ PA Images, Brendon Thorne/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fellow players, retired professionals, pundits, scribes and the wider Mzansi soccer-loving public, have all taken to lauding the now-retired midfielder following a stellar career in the many club jerseys he sported over the span of nearly two decades.

Through his well-documented career, Letsholonyane enjoyed a distinguished passage in South Africa's top-flight, on the way to capturing the hearts and minds of throngs of adoring club supporters.

According to the KickOff publication, Yeye ultimately made over 300 appearances in plying a trade in the top-flight. In that time, he took on spells with Jomo Cosmos and Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs before crossing over to SuperSport United, Highlands Park and then TS Galaxy.

With two league winners' medals to his name, the veteran midfield ace, who also achieved a half-century of caps for Bafana Bafana, was an influential presence both on and off the pitch.

Praise, warm gratitude across SA soccer fraternity as Yeye is given his flowers

There was a huge outpouring of appreciation at the news of Letsholonyane's retirement which captured social media.

Yeye's retirement video received close to 140 000 views, nine hours after it was posted on Twitter, in addition to 3 433 retweets, 1 124 quote tweets and 14.5k likes, the comments of which spoke volumes of the esteem and impact the dreadlocked star had on the local soccer fraternity.

Briefly News takes a look at some of these below:

Yeye bids farewell to Mzansi soccer, displays his jerseys one last time

Yeye took to social media in a glorious display as he brandished shirts from his days with the national team and the cocktail of local clubs he ran out onto the park for.

Briefly News, in a recent report, noted that of the shirts, some are a memento from his opponents whom he graced the field of play with or against.

The Soweto-born ace was recently on the books of TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership but was granted leeway to focus on his coaching studies.

Source: Briefly.co.za