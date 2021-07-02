Covid19 Update: Over 21 500 New Cases Recorded as SA Nears 2 Million Mark

South Africa's positive Covid-19 cases have remained on the rise with over 21 500 new coronavirus cases and more than 130 deaths reported

The NICD revealed that the country has reached a cumulative number of 1 995 556 infections since the start of the global pandemic

Gauteng is the hardest-hit province in the country with the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal following close behind

21 584 new Covid-19 cases and 382 more deaths bring the total number of deaths in the country to 61 029. The National Institute for Communicable diseases has revealed that the above has caused a 28.4% positivity rate of infections

On Thursday, 12 806 of the new cases were recorded from Gauteng, 2 447 in the Western Cape while 1 241 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng still leads the infection rate in the country.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases stated that there were 769 new hospital admissions in the last day, making the total number of people in the country's healthcare facilities with Covid 13 396.

SABC News reported that there are about 200 vaccination sites spread across the Western Cape, however, the province aims to open more in order to mass vaccinate people in the upcoming weeks.

Department of Health authorities have called on South Africans to pay careful attention to health and safety protocols in terms of Covid-19 and for all eligible people to register to receive the vaccine.

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that the cumulative number of infections in the country has hit 1 995 556.

International investors are assisting Mzansi with producing the vaccine

Previously, Briefly News reported that international donors on Wednesday, 30 June, promised over $700 million to Aspen in an attempt to accelerate the production of Covid-19 vaccines and procure treatment for the struggling continent of Africa.

Governments across the continent have been pleading with the international community to aid and expand the continent's vaccine supply chain to accelerate the rollout.

Africa, which primarily relies on the United Nations and the African Union for its jabs, has faced difficulties in matching the pace of vaccination in other locations globally.

