Gwen Stefani and her fiancé will officially tie the knot this weekend on July 4

The couple received their marriage license after applying for it on Tuesday, June 29, in Oklahoma

According to friends of the couple, the two have decided to let the day's weather determine if they will have an indoor or outdoor wedding at Blake's ranch

American singers Gwen Stefani and her fiancé Blake Shelton are said to be officially set to get married.

The two are excited to tie the knot and sources say that they have kept things flexible and will let the weekend weather determine if they will have an indoor or outdoor kind of wedding.

According to a report by TMZ, the celebrity couple are planning to say their vows, potentially, on July 4. The engaged singers applied for their marriage licence on Tuesday, June 29, in Oklahoma, as indicated by the Johnston County Court Clerk.

Everyone is now anticipating the big wedding between the two lovebirds who met in 2014 when both worked as judges for the reality music show, The Voice.

Further reports indicate that the two will have to get married this weekend as in Oklahoma, couples have 10 days from the date they file for a marriage licence to tie the knot.

According to sources close to the couple, the two will get married at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen Stefani's bridal shower - 'kidnapped' to celebrate

In similar entertainment news, the 51-year-old was featured on Briefly News after sharing photos on Instagram highlighting how her surprise bridal shower went down.

On Thursday, June 10, the singer posted that she was ''kidnapped'' for a surprise bridal shower to celebrate her upcoming wedding to her celebrity fiancé.

"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I am getting married!" she shared on her Instastory.

Stefani also posted photos of several gifts she received, including a card written "To the Bride to Be" and some pretty pink flowers.

