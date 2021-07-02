Ntando Duma Lets Cutie Sbahle Share an Adorable Message to Mzansi

Actress Ntando Duma loves sharing moments with her daughter Sbahle on social media but this time it hit different

Sbahle told South Africans to stay safe in the third wave of infections in South Africa and also told people to stay at home

The cute little toddler is so well-spoken and Mzansi social users couldn't get over just how well she articulates herself

Mzansi actress Ntando Duma is such a lovely mommy and it's clear to see because of her daughter Sbahle. Ntando took to social media to share a sweet video of Sbahle addressing the nation. The lovely baby girl was telling the country to beware of the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

"We are in the third wave. Please stay at home when you need to, wash your hands and sanitise," said Sbahle.

Ntando is usually praised on social media for good parenting, especially because of the fact that Sbahle can speak many languages and seems to have a solid head on her shoulders.

Ntando Duma just had to share a sweet moment with her daughter Sbahle with others online. Image: @dumantando20

Mzansi social media users found Sbahle's video incredibly heartwarming

Social media users all over the country loved Sbahle's message to them and praised her online. Check out some of the reactions below:

@seamphiwe10 said:

"Ncooo. That's so sweet of her. Thank you Siba, we'll most definitely take care of ourselves during these trying times."

@Dodlonkie commented:

"Thanks, Sbahle. Coronavirus has got to me and your message just brightened up my day."

@Mantoa__ said:

"Sbahle is such a bright and sweet child. You master this parenting thing. Big ups to you Ntando."

Ntando Duma could be moving on from her role as Mpho on The Queen

Briefly News previously reported that rumour has it that Ntando Duma might be moving on from her role on The Queen.

The actress plays the role of Mpho Sebata on the telenovela and hasn't exactly received the best compliments from fans, who have questioned her acting skills on multiple occasions.

According to reports, Ntando has bagged a role in a new Netflix series and might be bowing out of The Queen very soon. A mole says that Ntando will be making her last appearance on the telenovela in the next two months.

