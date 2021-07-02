Video Shows Man Opening Tap to Drink and Finding It Filled with Live Tadpoles

After opening a tap to drink, a man found moving tadpoles in the water and recorded it in a video

The man indicated that he would have easily drunk the water if he had not been able to see in the sunlight

Some social media users have been explaining that the water was likely from a storage tank

A Ghanaian man has shared an eye-popping video of himself fetching water from the tap before realising that it was full of tadpoles.

In the video, the gentleman indicated that he wanted to drink water when he found the tadpoles inside and added that he would have drunk the water if it had been dark.

In each bowl of water that he fetched, several dozens of the tadpoles could be seen moving rapidly in the water.

See the video below:

Whilst many people found this hilarious, others started serious conversations with some others explaining that the water could have been from a 'polytank' and not Ghana Water Company.

Charles Atuah said:

"It's never true. You better clean your poly tank. Stop throwing dust into our eyes. How can this be possible. I believe you are tapping your water from gutters. Drama."

Jadon Spirit hilariously stated:

"Instead of you to thank God for the free fishes and enjoy it, you are here using it to campaign against the ruling party."

Nana Obiri mentioned:

"I don’t understand Ghanaians. You people have been voting NDC & NPP back and forth from 1992 and they done nothing to change the lives of Ghanaians, zero development and you still vote for these fools whose main interest is how to win elections and loot for themselves, families and friends.

"Check on their children and see, they are living and schooling abroad in a country with great system with your taxes stolen by their parents while you are here suffering, struggling and complaining but you're still going to vote again in 2024 either for NDC or NPP. You are all part of the problem."

Man in Ghana opens tap to drink & finds it filled with live baby frogs Credit: Vim Buzz

Source: UGC

Man spotted eating bread with polluted water as 'tea'; people can't keep calm

In another bizarre story, a young man was captured on camera taking a full loaf of bread with polluted brown-looking water from what appeared to be a stagnant pond.

The gentleman indicated that it was a result of a broken heart but many people have been expressing opposing views on the video sighted by Briefly News on the Instagram handle of @emmazegit_4real.

What appears to be interesting about the video is that the gentleman was seen taking the 'meal' with great joy, which removed all initial suspicions that it was out of hunger.

Source: Briefly.co.za