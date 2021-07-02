The Springboks scored six tries in an action-packed match against Eastern European rugby giants Georgia

The match started off slow for the Springboks but they quickly reminded the world that they are World Cup champions

The Springboks beat Georgia 40-9 and social media users took to the internet to celebrate the national team's success

The Springboks smashed Georgia in their first international match since they won the Ruby World Cup in 2019. The World Cup winners won the match comfortably 40-9.

Critics of the Springboks predicted doom and gloom and they were delighted when Georgia took the lead in the first half.

Springboks soundly put Georgia in their place in their first international game since the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Photo credit: @SARugbymag

Source: Twitter

However, Georgia's lead soon disappeared as the veteran trophy winners applied pressure to the team. The Springboks took control of the match in the second half and it started to look like a cricket match.

Springboks took control of the game in all regards

The Springboks dominated every aspect of play and maintained both ball possession and territory advantage and cut the Easter European team out of the game.

Despite some poor discipline in the first half, the Springboks made up for it by using set pieces to create advantages that were then converted into points.

In total, the Springboks scored six tries in the action-packed match.

Social media reaction to the Springboks soundly defeating Georgia

@SilasVB:

"#RSAvGEO result never a doubt and not really affected by it, but some weird reffing calls in this one. Georgia never look a danger with the ball in hand, and SA doing enough to win without getting out of second gear"

@MzansisRugby:

"We may be rusty but we’ve got this Flexed biceps #RSAvGEO"

@elbow83:

"Wow Elton... just... wow... how do you keep getting picked #RSAvGEO"

@c_yan_der:

"What a stunning try. I’m starting to see a glimpse of the Springbok I know and loveStar-struck #RSAvGEO"

