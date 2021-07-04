Prince Kaybee has shared a fire collaboration in the making in a video he dropped on Twitter featuring an up and coming singer

He revealed that he met Nkosazana Nzama online and was amazed by her voice and agreed to work with her

Social media users were impressed with Prince Kaybee and his generosity in helping develop young artists

Prince Kaybee uploaded a video of him casually making magic. He played the keyboard while mixing a track with some amazing vocals.

He revealed that he'd met Nkosazana Nzama on Twitter and uploaded a video with a track that they collaborated on.

Prince Kaybee is known for helping new artists establish themselves. Photo credit: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

"Met her here on Twitter and this is what we did."

Prince Kaybee had nothing but praise for Nkosazana and let her know that she is beautiful and he can't wait to hear her voice.

Social media users take to the internet to react to Prince Kaybee and Nkosazana

@kingSnezzo:

"New song in the making by Prince Kaybee and Nkosazana Nzama a young beautiful lady found here on Twitter yesterday by Kaybee!!! "

@Biggie_95LD:

"There's no artist like you in South Africa, who goes this hard and give others a chance to showcase their talents, may God bless you bro❤."

@Crazy_Thanda:

"Every time I listen to a song you make, I remember Bra Sam. That man believed in you so much, even when you won the red bull competition at UFS he couldn't stop talking about you. Keep up the great job and this is a fire jam."

@FINESTLEASS:

"Trust me you have done it again this will last forever it's highly recommendable bless you..."

Prince Kaybee boasts abundant generosity, claiming he is not jealous

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has been accused of being jealous of others success, however, the lit Mzansi artist has made it clear that that is not the case at all.

The Gugulethu hitmaker took time to remind peeps of the good he has done, claiming that proves he is not jealous, only generous.

Prince Kaybee highlights his good deeds

“Did you know I spent 1.5Million Rand to fund a project that got 10 women vocally trained for a week, recorded an album for them, paid songwriters and musicians to guide them while staying at a 4 Star hotel for a week, shot one of them a music video and u call me jealous?”

Source: Briefly.co.za