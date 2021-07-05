Duduzile Zuma Shares Pic with Her Dad, SA Can’t Stop Comparing Her to Ma Winnie

Duduzile Zuma is certainty turning heads online after sharing a sweet snap of herself next to her dad

The former president's daughter has been compared to Ma Winnie Mandela, probably for the natural beauty and resemblance they share

While many social media users are celebrating the comparison, others feel it's a bit of a stretch and headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter is making waves online for more than just her political affiliations after sharing a sweet snap with her dad. The former 'first daughter' is being compared to Ma Winnie Mandela.

Duduzile Zuma is being compared to Ma Winnie Mandela. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Duduzile Zuma first shared the happy pic with her father following The Constitutional Courts decision to hear Zuma's rescission application on the 12th of July.

"We Ended Our Day Still In High Spirits In #Nkandla … I Love You ⁦@PresJGZuma," the tender daughter captioned her post.

While her father is definitely the more infamous half of the father-daughter duo, it was Dudu's fresh-faced beauty that stole the show. Her ear-to-ear smile was certainly dazzling and with her ANC headwrap secured on top her natural hair, many couldn't help noticing her striking resemblance to Ma Winnie.

Still, others felt the comparison was a bit of a stretch and shared their cheeky remarks with the rest of Mzansi.

Check out some of the comments below:

@bongwe_ncube said:

"I will sell-out the whole revolution just to marry @DZumaSambudla and become part of the Zuma family."

@Mopawu said:

'You really look like Umami Winnie."

@Thambu02 said:

"Hey you're too beautiful, today I couldn't stop staring at you."

@Lebo80666706 said:

"Hai Hai Hai now you are off ramping. There is no comparison between the two. Bathong."

@maabane2020 said:

"Because of you, I forgive Zuma."

@noxeemajali said:

"Dudu you are a phenomenal woman the great daughter any father would ask for, keep on doing the great work on standing with your dad through thick and thin. We love and appreciate your love and strength! Ungadinwa MA Nxamalala."

@NuttyBongZ said:

"Winnie Mandela did not die she multiplied. - CIC Julius Sello Malema. You're the flower of the revolution yourself."

Dudu Zuma shares clip of #Nkandla convoy, leaves SA feeling conflicted

In more on the Zuma family, Briefly News previously reported that Duduzile Zuma is seemingly not her father Jacob Zuma's only support. The young woman recently headed online to show appreciation to the many people who were making their way to Nkandla to show Zuma some support.

"All roads lead to Nkandla. Amandla," she captioned the short video clip on Twitter.

Many people found the clip quite interesting and wasted no time heading to the comment section where they shared their thoughts about the Jacob Zuma and ConCourt debacle. Read a few of their comments below:

@Chris80109155 said:

"This revolutionary is not for the poor. REVOLUTION with fancy cars. This fight is for the tenderpreneurs who benefited under Atul Gupta presidency aka Jacob Zuma administration in the name of poor people. This is the reflection of corrupt Kwazulu Natal province."

@Sizwe81798035 said:

"Angeke uyibone iConvoy enjena isuka kuUgu District, Harry Gwala and uMgungundlovu ngoba amaxoki abheke izikhundla and once the revolution has been won they will be claiming it first orubbish. Thanks to all councillors from other District in KZN for support mainly Durban."

@africa1_bantu said:

"We are about to break the so-called COVID regulations to join #Nkandla from GP and Limpopo and fight mbuso wamasipa. Zuma is going to no prison even if he wants to. #DefendOurDemocracy #RamaphosaMustFall"

