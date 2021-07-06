Fire Breaks Out at Synagogue Church During TB Joshua’s Funeral Service

The candlelight procession in honour of the late Prophet TB Joshua was disrupted by a fire outbreak at the Synagogue Church of All Nations

The quick thinking of the worshippers prevented the fire from spreading from a storehouse to other areas of the building

The Synagogue Church disclosed the cause of the fire and assured the public that the incident was swiftly gotten under control

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A fire incident occurred at the headquarters of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos Monday night, July 5, during the candlelight procession in honour of the late founder of the Church, Prophet TB Joshua.

Premium Times reported that a storehouse in the church’s premises was gutted by fire around 11pm.

TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn Joshua, led the candlelight procession at the SCOAN Faith Resort in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo: TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

The publication stated that the worshippers prevented the fire from spreading by using containers to scoop water from near the church and dashing to douse the flames.

The Synagogue Church via its Facebook page on Tuesday, July 5, confirmed the fire incident in a press statement.

It described the occurrence as a minor electrical fire incident at a storehouse within the church complex, noting that the fire was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

The official statement issued by the church partly read:

''In the late evening of Monday 5th July 2021, there was a minor electrical fire incident at a store house within The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) complex. The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

''As part of the preparedness for the week-long services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, The SCOAN has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services, whose members were on ground at the time of the incident.''

The church stated that there there is no cause for alarm, noting that the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Photos, video emerge as over 5 000 faithfuls partake in TB Joshua procession

While the world and faithfuls of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) continue to express shock at the demise of the church's founder, his burial arrangements kicked off in earnest.

On Monday, July 5, a procession was held for late TB Joshua, who passed away on June 5. The exercise, which Premium Times reported was led by TB Joshua's wife, Evelyn Joshua, had over 5 000 participants that included foreigners.

Dressed in printed white shirts bearing the image of the late prophet at the front and with lit candles, the faithful marched from the church premises solemnly.

A video capturing the procession shared by @premiumtimes on Instagram as well as photos by @bbcnewspidgin has sparked emotional reactions.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za