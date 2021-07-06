Heavy K had to endure a life of hardship before his music talent later helped him rise as internationally recognised producer

Heavy K said his mother used to sacrifice her meat for his father, brother and himself at mealtimes, going without for their sake

In a moment of inspiring success, Heavy K proudly revealed to his fans that he built his father a new home in 2018

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Leading Mzansi music producer and DJ, Heavy K, rescued himself from a life of poverty to become an internationally renowned artist.

Heavy K made it out of despair to bag the soft life. Image: @heavykdrumboss / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Born Mkhululi Siqula 29 years ago, Heavy K revealed that his mother would make food sacrifices for the benefit of him and his father.

Heavy K said on the MacG podcast:

“I would say I was poor. My parents tried their best to make me not feel it as a kid.

“I would see endlini makutyiwa (in the house when we had dinner), my mom’s plate did not have any meat, unlike mine and my father’s plates. I would ask my mom why hers had no meat and she would just say she did not like meat.

“Later on, I realised we are actually struggling in our home. My dad worked as a handyman and only made R200 a week."

But soon after, while he was still a student, Heavy K discovered his newfound talent and passion for producing house music on the computer. At 16, he created what would become a local smash hit song, Lento, featuring Professor.

Heavy K’s career soared with more hit songs after he moved to Johannesburg in 2012. The bigtime came in 2015 when he won four major awards: Metro FM’s Best Dance Album and Song of the Year, as well as South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for Song of the Year and Best Remix.

With an average of two bookings a week, Heavy K revealed he now gets paid R100 000 for one performance.

Heavy K was quoted by TimesLIVE:

“I remember I used to deejay for free, sometimes for 2k to 5k a set. But now being able to get paid over 100k for a set, it's actually crazy!”

While the man, who is known as the 'Drum Boss', sadly lost his mother in 2015, he nevertheless showed gratitude to his father when he bought his old man a stunning house in 2018.

Meanwhile in more recent news, Heavy K released a new song this week titled Usile. As he often loves to say when encouraging those he inspires, “Never stop sreaming.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Heavy K set to finally make song with a fan after video goes viral

Mzansi record producer Heavy K was recently out playing at an event and made an awesome discovery while he was there. Heavy K was testing out an Amapiano beat and found someone who would do the vocals on the song.

Much to his delight, at the groove, a young man was belting his heart out to the new tune and Heavy K was impressed. Afterward, the record producer searched hard for him so that they could record the song.

Heavy K is super happy that he's found the guy and took to social media to share his delight. He shared a video of himself chilling with the vocalist and captioned the post: "Found him!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za