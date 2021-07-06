Simphiwe Dana Remembers Artists Without Work During the Covid 19 Pandemic

Mzansi singer Simphiwe Dana's heart breaks for the artists who are still struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic

Taking to social media, Simphiwe shared that she hopes everyone has the support they need during this difficult time

Mzansi social media users shared their sentiments in the comments section and are calling for solutions to the problem

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit a lot of artists hard and Simphiwe Dana has extended her support to the artists who are struggling. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, some artists have been struggling to get gigs and Simphiwe relates. She tweeted:

"In this, the season of helplessness and discontent, my heart goes out to my fellow artists. Even if we were holding out, 16 months with no work is too much. I hope you have the support you need. And you remember your worth always. God protect us all."

Simphiwe Dana feels sorry for all the artists who are still struggling during the pandemic. Image: @simphiwedana

Things have been hard for the entertainment industry and artists have been complaining about Minister Nathi Mthethwa and how they haven't been getting help from him.

Mzansi social media users understand what Simphiwe is saying and took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Check out the reactions below:

@Mthura27545098 said:

"Nathi Mthethwa silent, Ramaphosa silence, municipality elections will be interesting and campaigns."

@PanAfricanJazz commented:

"That's almost two years of no income while in other sectors it's business as usual."

@HlamalaniMongwe said:

"Please talk to the EFF, since they have no regard for these unjustified restrictions, can't you perform in their events?"

Simphiwe Dana slams President Cyril Ramaphosa and says he's the worst

Briefly News previously reported that Simphiwe Dana has shared her thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa's term in office. The singer is definitely not a fan of Ramaphosa's presidency.

The songstress took to Twitter on Sunday night, 25 April and told her followers that Ramphosa is the worst president Mzansi has ever had.

"I know we’re scared to say it. But Ramaphosa is the worst president we have had," said Simphiwe.

The star's post sparked a heated debate on her timeline. Some peeps agreed with her while others totally disagreed and alleged that someone paid her to post the negative tweet about Ramaphosa.

