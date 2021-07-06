Kabza De Small Busts Cool Amapiano Dance Moves in Video, Sizwe Dhlomo Impressed

A video of Kabza De Small living his best life has impressed Mzansi media personality Sizwe Dhlomo

In a trending video, the award-winning music producer can be seen busting some cool moves to an epic Amapiano track

The popular Kaya FM presenter shared that Kabza De Small's video gives him joy everytime he watches it

Amapiano producer Kabza De Small is living his best life. The award-winning producer impressed media personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, recently.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Kabza can be seen getting down to an Amapiano tune. The star busts some major Amapiano dance moves in the short clip.

Kabza De Small impressed Sizwe Dhlomo with his cool Amapiano dance moves. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Sizwe took to Twitter on Tuesday, 6 July to show love to the Umshove hitmaker. Sharing the epic video, the Kaya FM presenter captioned his post:

"Lol! This video gives me joy. Cc @KabzaDE_SmallZ @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ."

The video did not only impress Sizwe Dhlomo, but his followers also think that Kabza's dance moves are epic. Check out some of their comments below:

@KgomotsoLoabile said:

"I’m trying to picture you doing these moves."

@Nkulee04 wrote:

"That's all I'm thinking too. Elite dance style that one."

@Clibo_sa1 commented:

"Dude is just having the best time of his life."

@Gary30496631 added:

"I'm in love with his dance moves, yhoo n**ga can dance guys."

DJ Maphorisa posts cool video of Kabza De Small acting the fool

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa recently took to social media to share a video of Kabza De Small acting the fool. Kabza was at a party hanging with a couple of friends when the video was taken.

In the short clip, the Amapiano producer can be seen making funny faces while MFR Souls' hit titled Amanikiniki plays in the background. Mzansi tweeps took to Maphorisa's comment section to share their two cents on the hilarious video.

Many tweeps shared that Kabza seems to be a cool guy. They shared that they wouldn't mind hanging with the funny music producer. @Lalabye99214065 said:

"I honestly swear he is the only celeb/DJ I wish I was friends with. He's seems like so much fun."

