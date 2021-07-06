‘Where Are the Police?’: Video of SAPS Members Dancing Causes Mixed Reactions

Local police officers are the talk of Mzansi after a recent video surfaced on social media

The officers were caught singing and dancing on a local street corner and not attending to crime as would be expected

Still, most South Africans enjoyed the cheery moment and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It seems local police officers are having just a little too much fun after a video of a few cops dancing surfaced online. The men in blue were definitely in jovial spirits, breaking it down in a celebratory circle.

These police officers are certainly in a jolly mood. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, @kulanicool shared the amazing clip.

"*where are the police of Nkandla *...The police:" he captioned the silly video.

The officers were definitely coming through with the vibes. One by one they enter the dance circle, showing off their comical dance moves as fellow officers egg them on.

Social media users were left fascinated by the hilarious cops. Many couldn't believe what a silly police force Mzansi has produced. Still, others enjoyed the light-heartedness of the situation.

Check out some of the comments below:

@NellyNesh19 said:

"South Africa is the best country though."

@Cecilia_Mthwane said:

"Wtf bazalwane"

@DennisBoaz7 said:

"We all know the real frontline defence, not these fools called POLICE."

@Simphiwe_m0 said:

"This country lives in my heart."

@Nomahlubi_Carol said:

"I love it when police are having fun."

@KuhleMshengu said:

"South Africa’s a comedy stage play, I swear."

@Cameronmomoo said:

"Useless"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"A joke": SA reacts to clip of cops getting robbed of guns in Tembisa

In more silly news about our boys in blue, Briefly News previously reported that one thing you never expect to see is police officers getting robbed by brazen criminals in broad daylight while surrounded by a number of witnesses. Well, exactly this happened right here in South Africa.

In a clip shared on Twitter by @ndi_shony, police officers can be seen getting approached by armed men who then proceed to demand that the cops hand over their firearms, which they end up doing.

"This country is a movie #DiepCityMzansi," Shonny captioned the clip while other locals had this to say:

@mphomokola said:

"Why Mageza wa Avanza Asathula mesono e?"

@kaMalangane said:

"At least they were not killed"

@Millice98907395 said:

"This is a bloody joke"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za