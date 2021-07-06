Dali Mpofu Garners Huge Social Media Reaction in Jacob Zuma Legal Bid

Senior Counsel Dali Mpofu argued in favour of former president Jacob Zuma in his client's case against the Zondo Commission and Helen Suzman Foundation on Tuesday

The Pietermaritzburg High Court held a virtual sitting to hear reasons in mitigation for why Zuma's bid to stay out of jail carried jurisdiction in KwaZulu-Natal

Mpofu stressed that the State Capture Inquiry's argument that the high court does not have jurisdiction to hear the application is misguided

The Senior Counsel made the arguments following the former president's application to have his arrest stayed, which he submitted on Friday, 2 July, before the ConCourt agreed to grant Zuma a rescission hearing on Monday, 12 July

There were mixed reactions to Dali Mpofu's showing at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in a virtual hearing on Tuesday in his bid to keep former president Jacob Zuma out of jail.

The Senior Counsel was arguing in favour of Zuma following the former president's application to have his arrest stayed, which he submitted on Friday, 2 July, before the Constitutional Court agreed to grant Zuma a rescission hearing on Monday, 12 July.

Here, Zuma's legal counsel will attempt to have the court set aside both the contempt of court order and the prison sentence. In Pietermaritzburg, Mpofu spent more than two hours putting forward his argument and telling the court that it had jurisdiction to interfere in the matter.

The Zondo Commission told the court that it lacks the requisite jurisdiction to entertain this matter. The commission had previously told the court that Zuma's bid is a continuation of a pattern of abuse of the courts and that the courts should no longer entertain such abuse.

Mpofu added that the State Capture Inquiry's argument that the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the application is misguided.

There has since been a cocktail of mixed reactions on social media after Mpofu's recent legal display, not least from Zuma's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, who said:

"Advocate Mpofu SC has cited six concrete authorities that give the High Court jurisdiction. Wow ... we are getting educated."

Briefly News took a look at some of the loudest murmurs from other social media users.

@danielmarvin commented:

"Some of you anti-Zuma rivals already outshine facts and basics that SC Dali Mpofu already put. Don't be an emotional Grade R law qualification spectator."

@MrHandome_ZA said:

"Judge Mnguni's dismissive body language when Adv. Dali Mpofu is speaking, Tells everything you need to know about SA Judiciary and Judges."

@edmonphiri added:

"The summary of Mpofu vs Ngcukaitobi brilliance. Mpofu knows the way, but Ngcukaitobi is sharp, young and energetic. LLB Twitter must just relax."

@tumisole noted:

"I hope it’s evident that although both Adv Mpofu SC & Adv Ngcukaitobi SC are at loggerheads representing their respective clients, they’re doing so with respect to each other & the forum. A marvel to watch."

@TumishoMasha commented:

"Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi showing us what a well prepared lawyer sounds like. I don’t see how his clear and concise argument is not going to bury Mpofu. But Zuma supporters will call me crazy."

Dali Mpofu represents Zuma, SA says "You can't trust these EFF people"

Many South Africans were shocked after Mpofu showed up as an unexpected part of Zuma's legal team on 26 May, this year, in the latter's corruption and fraud trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

According to various reports, Mpofu had confirmed that he would be representing Zuma, much to the surprise many on social media, who saw the happenings as bizarre, Briefly News previously reported.

But shock soon gave way to anticipation as social media users said they were looking forward to watching the drama unfold with the charismatic Mpofu taking to the floor.

