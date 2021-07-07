A school in Ogun state, Al-Minhaaj Model College, has shared photos that got them very popular on Facebook

In the snaps, students writing their SS3 mock examinations were much spaced outside to discourage malpractices

Many people did not agree with the measure, as they said that there are better ways to instil good conduct

A secondary school in Owode Yewa, Ogun state, Al-Minhaaj Model College, has stirred massive reactions on social media after posting photos of their students writing their mock exams outside the classroom.

The college said it did that as a way to foster self-reliance, noting that it's a sure way to bring about a rebirth in the country's education sector.

Students were spotted writing exams in an open field. Photo source: Al-Minhaaj Schools

Source: Facebook

It called on parents and stakeholders to frown against anything that engenders low performance and be committed to meritocracy.

See their full post below:

Mixed reactions trailed the photos as some people pointed out that putting the kids outside, making them susceptible to the elements is an extreme measure to take.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Abdulrahman Olawale Olaiya said:

"This reminds me of our waec examination in secondary school..which is over 10 Years ago..... The spacing was very much. No room for woos wobi.... CTY sha."

Noimot Lateef - Tijanee said:

"This is good. They need to be independent. Pray they all come out in flying colours. To the management, May Allah crown your effort with their success."

Chinonso Paul Samuel said:

"But being under the sun isn't too good."

Qamardin Ogunyomi said:

"They can still do it in the classroom with maximum spacing. If rain accidentally fall nko?"

Omolara Egbesola-Lee said:

"Arrant nonsense! There's a better way to curb examination cheating. Print the questions on different colors of paper and spread them in the classroom."

Funmi Olayinka-Coker said:

"How can pupils be wriiting exams in an open place.It shows that we didn't value our children.(pupils).A beg which social distance are you observing.let learn to value life Nigeran.hmnmnn"

