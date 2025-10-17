Who is Jimmy Failla's wife? 5 key facts about Jenny Failla

Jimmy Failla and his wife, Jenny Failla, who is an experienced therapist, first met in 2003 at an Ohio comedy club before exchanging their vows in 2006. In their nearly two-decade marriage, they have welcomed a son, Lincoln Failla, born in 2008.

Jenny Failla resides in Westbury, Long Island, New York, United States, alongside her husband and son, Lincoln.

Jenny Failla's profile summary

5 must-know facts about Jimmy Failla's wife

Unlike most high-profile celebrity wives, Jimmy Failla's wife, Jenny Failla, maintains a low profile about most aspects of her life. Here are some must-know facts about Jenny Failla.

1. She celebrates her birthday every December

Jenny Failla was born on December 11, although her exact year of birth is not publicly known. On December 11, 2024, Jimmy shared a photo of his wife on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday. He captioned,

Happy Birthday to the incomparable Jenny Failla. This chick really is god showing off. So proud to call you my wife and my Uber driver. Cheers to another year of 5 Star ratings!

2. Jenny Failla is a therapist

Although most aspects of her life remain private, Jenny is an experienced therapist. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a mental health therapist at Waves Behavioral Health.

3. She has appeared as a guest on live TV alongside her husband

In February 2025, Jenny Failla appeared as a panellist on FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, alongside her husband. During the live TV segment, Jenny contributed to discussions on current news stories, showcasing her perspective and engaging in the lively debate format.

4. Jenny and Jimmy Failla first met in 2003

Jimmy and Jenny first met in 2003, when Jimmy was performing stand-up comedy in Ohio. The duo dated for several years before exchanging their vows on August 18, 2006.

The couple recently celebrated their nineteenth anniversary on August 18, 2025. In an Instagram post, Jimmy gushed over his wife. He captioned,

Happy Anniversary to the incomparable Jenny Failla, who hit the marriage lottery NINETEEN YEARS ago today.

5. She has one child

Jenny and Jimmy Failla welcomed their son, Lincoln Failla, in 2008. Lincoln, 17, is an active participant in sports, particularly football.

Multiple photos and posts on social media highlight family outings, celebrations, and moments with their son Lincoln. For instance, on July 8, 2025, Jimmy shared about their trip. He captioned,

Wrapping up an absolutely EPIC family trip, 10 days and 12 pounds after it started.

Exploring Jimmy Failla's career

Jimmy Failla is a multi-talented entertainer whose career spans stand-up comedy, radio hosting, television, and authorship. Here are the details about his extensive career:

Comedy

Jimmy launched his comedic career in the early 2010s. He gained traction with appearances on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV and Richard Hammond's Crash Course on BBC America.

Fox News Channel

In March 2020, Jimmy made his debut as the Host of FOX Across America on Fox News Radio. In addition to radio, Jimmy was head writer and on-air talent for the Fox Business Channel's Kennedy show from 2017 to 2020. He also hosts the weekend primetime talk show Fox News Saturday Night.

Author

Jimmy is a New York Times best-selling author. Some of his books include:

Follow That Car!: A Cabbie's Guide to Conquering Fears, Achieving Dreams, and Finding a Public Restroom

Cancel Culture Dictionary: An A to Z Guide to Winning the War on Fun.

A look at Jimmy Failla's age and early life

Jimmy Failla, 48 as of October 2025, was born in the United States on December 17, 1976. He grew up in Levittown, New York, in a large family with strong ties to the law enforcement community.

In an interview, Jimmy talked about his upbringing. He said,

I grew up in a household full of cops—both my brothers, my dad, all my uncles, and nine of my cousins are cops. Honestly, I probably would have become a cop too, but then I learned about background checks, and I thought, “You know what? Maybe not.” My upbringing in such a big law enforcement family had a big influence on me.

Jimmy Failla's education

Jimmy Failla has a college degree in communications and media studies from Nassau Community College. In his LinkedIn profile, he described why he pursued a degree. He wrote,

I wanted to be a stand-up comic. I attended Nassau Community College, not to help with that goal, but to stay on my parents Health Insurance Plan. I chose it over my other "options" because Eddie Murphy went there. I'm not sure what type of grades he got but they HAD to be better than mine.

Trivia

In 2013, Jimmy auditioned for America's Got Talent, but it was marred with immense backlash.

Jimmy was named Best Male Comic at the 2014 New York City Nightlife Awards.

Final word

Jimmy Failla's wife, Jenny Failla, primarily rose to fame following her long-standing marriage to the cab driver-turned comedian. She is also a professional clinical counsellor, working as a mental health therapist. The couple shares a son named Lincoln.

