US comedian Bill Cosby is ready to hit the road running following his recent release from prison

The elderly stand-up comic is preparing to go on comedy tours and share jokes with his fans about his experiences in jail

The actor's team shared that they've already contacted a few comedy clubs and promoters about the idea and also shared that he's already shooting a docuseries

Bill Cosby is ready to make his return to stand-up comedy a few weeks after his release from prison at age 83. The US comedian's team has reportedly contacted a few promoters and comedy clubs about his wish to go back on stage as soon as possible.

Apart from doing comedy tours, the grandfather is also filming a docuseries about his life. Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, has confirmed that the star is ready to make his return to showbiz.

According to TMZ, Wyatt said the comedy clubs and promoters they have contacted are open to the idea. There was a huge backlash and outrage on social media when Cosby was released from prison. Despite all that, Wyatt said:

"The world wants to see Mr Cosby."

Tweeps took to TMZ's comment section on Twitter to share their reactions to the news. Check out some of their comments below:

@thetechgeniuss said:

"His life is a joke... so yeah that will definitely bang."

@kelleyk49 wrote:

"Trying to revamp his 'legacy', I’m sure. Just act like nothing happened."

@kellyjamesR commented:

"I think how he’s going to be received in his head vs how he’s going to be received in reality are going to be two different things."

@zerocool9000 said:

"Well I bet he has some stories to tell about how jail was."

@fromduhpavement added:

"Just do a special bro and sell it for some millions and go home @BillCosby."

