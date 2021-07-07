Candy Tsamandebele and the beautiful Nhlanhla Nciza recently dropped an empowering track called Ekaya

Getting the chance to speak to Candy and Nhlanhla, Briefly News was able to find out the inspiration and meaning behind this awesome song

Candy and Nhlanhla both explained that the song speaks of the amazing things African women are capable of doing and how we are stronger together

Candy Tsa Mandebele Mokwena popularly called Candy Tsamandebele and the beautiful Nhlanhla Nciza recently dropped a track called Ekaya, and they are both so proud of it.

Briefly News managed to get exclusive feedback from both Candy and Nhlanhla regarding their new song. Both women emphasised the fact that this one is for all the ladies.

Candy Tsamandebele and Nhlanhla Nciza recently dropped an empowering track called 'Ekaya', and Briefly News got some inside info. Image: @candytsamandebele.za and @nhlanhla_nciza.

When asked what the meaning behind the track is, each stunning songstress gave a moving response.

Candy dedicates the song to Tsonga women, however, it goes out to all the incredible women out there who are doing the most for their families. Motivated by the women who left their children to work, Candy thanks the grannies who stepped up to look after their children. Women are such powerful beings.

Candy Said:

“They give birth to their children, yes, of course, they went to Gauteng, the city of gold, to look for gold so that they can send money home to look after their children. So it is between two beautiful African women… when women come together.”

Nhlanhla explained how honoured she feels to be a part of a song that celebrates women helping women. She went on to emphasise the importance of women being there for other women and pointed out how this often does not happen. Nhlanhla hopes that this song motivates ladies to stand up for one another.

“The song that highlights just the importance of women, you know, within the community and the work they do, contributing to the economy as well just being able to be moms, sisters, aunts, just taking care of their families.

“I feel like we needed to highlight the importance of collaborating, especially as women and just show people that we are able to work together as women.”

It is a beautiful and powerful song that speaks to the multifaceted women of Africa. Candy and Nhlanhla want all the ladies out there to know that they are capable of anything.

Khanyi Mbau and Tim Hogins commit to helping empower SA youth

Khanyi Mbau is on a mission to help the youth of Mzansi to achieve their dreams through education.

Briefly News reported that by joining forces with businessman Tim Hogins, the pair are committed to funding young people’s education and finding them employment and mentorship programmes. Hogins is the successful CEO of Green Outdoor Gyms.

The businessman went from being a security guard to becoming the owner of a multi-million-rand company. Speaking to Briefly News, Hogins explained that the ZA Youth Movement (ZAYM) was created to empower, employ and protect Mzansi youth. According to him, the initiative was accessible to anyone from 12 to 40 years of age regardless of race or gender.

ZAYM is a non-political and non -profit organisation that was created to cater to the growing disgruntled and disenfranchised youth of South Africa. Hogins believes that the youth are on the brink of a revolt due to hunger and unemployment. His solution was to create ZAYM with plans to provide financial and physical preservation and protection.

“I feel that helping people is something that is close to me and will be a part of my legacy.”

