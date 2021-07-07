Yoh: Snake Bites Old Man’s Genitals While He’s Using the Toilet

An Austrian man has literally been caught with his pants down after being bitten by a snake on the genitals while using the toilet

The 54-year-old had been caught off guard by the python who probably escaped through a neighbours drain pipe

The old man had only sustained minor injuries and the sneaky snake has been safely returned to its owner

An Austrian man definitely got the shock of his life. The 54-year-old had his genitals bitten by a 5 1/4-foot albino reticulated python while using the toilet.

This snake bit a man on the private parts. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the snake had apparently escaped from a neighbour’s flat and may have slid its way into the man’s home through the drains – however, police have not been able to confirm this.

Police said the elderly man “felt a ‘nip’ in the genital area” shortly after sitting on the toilet at home in Graz, Styria just after 06:00. He then looked into the toilet and made the scaly discovery, The South African reports.

A snake expert was then called in to retrieve the snake, which was cleaned of any leftover excrements and returned to its owner. The expect, Werner Stangl told Austrian paper Kronen Zeitung that rescuing the snake from the toilet was not an easy task, especially while taking care to avoid injuring the python.

The elderly man was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries, as a result of the snake bite.

