Somizi Mhlongo wants people to know that celebrity life is glamourised and that it isn’t as pretty as it looks

Sharing his truth, Somizi admitted that he sometimes wishes he wasn’t here, and that goes for many other celebrities too

Somizi wants people not to compare their lives to that of celebrities as theirs are generally sugar-coated; he wants people to triumph over their struggles

Somizi’s transparency and honesty was well-received with some even thanking him for helping them through times they thought they wouldn’t be able to overcome

Somizi Mhlongo got deep during his morning facial routine, and not in terms of cleansing. Somizi spilt the beans on the truth about being a celeb, and it ain’t pretty.

Sharing a much-needed truth bomb on social media, Somizi was honest in saying that there are days where he wakes up and wishes that he actually did not. Sharing this, Somizi wants people to know that celebs are just like everyone else only, they feel that they have to hide their struggles to maintain a certain image in the public eye.

Somizi took to social media to share some words of wisdom as usual but this time around it hit home for most people. Image: @somizi.

Somizi went on to emphasise the importance of owning your struggles and being honest about them. Somizi feels this is how you overcome them and take back your power.

“And I am sending this message to everyone that goes through that message. But what sets you apart from people who are in turmoil more than they should it’s that you are honest about what you are going through. Your pride and your ego do not get in the way of you sharing it with other people that you trust.”

The golden rule in Somizi’s sermon was to never ever compare your life to those of celebrities as their lives, the majority of the time, are not what they seem.

“You see your favourite people or celebrities always glamorous and you want to compare yourself and wish you were them. Some of us pretend better.”

Somizi ended off by urging people who are feeling some type of way to push through. Somizi wants you to triumph over your hurdles and show the devil you are stronger than his temptation. Yuuuuus, preach, babes!

Listening to what Somizi had to say hit home hard for a lot of his people. Fans couldn’t thank Somizi enough for his honesty, support and realness.

@nthabi71243 thanked Somizi for this as it has helped her more than he will ever know:

“I am going through such a tough time and I cried throughout this video. Sometimes I have suicidal thoughts.”

@kaylaann235 applauded Somizi for his honesty:

“Wow thank you so so much Somizi, this was beyond inspiring. Everyone, especially in today's life... Everyone is fighting different kinds of emotions that they dealing with inside and it causes this confusion in our heads as to we don't know where to start or where we are going. That's why we need to remain calm and focus on our goal and stay on that path no matter what. Thank you so much, to me personally it was beyond inspiring.”

@sam_jezile commented with gratitude:

“You deserve the best. The higher you get, the more you become humble! I pray God grants you more and more!!”

Somizi urges people to take the coronavirus seriously and adhere to restrictions

Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to share how he felt. In a video posted to Instagram, the star vented that he is feeling paranoid and anxious. He urged people to take the virus seriously and go to Level 5 in their heads.

Briefly News reported that what he meant was that people need to take social distancing seriously to keep themselves and their friends safe. His main concern is the emergence of new Covid-19 variants. He is concerned that these variants are possible more contagious and deadly.

Somizi said that people need to be grateful that they are still alive and thank the Lord for the opportunity. He shared a story about how he felt going out in public. Someone asked him for a photo and he had to say no.

