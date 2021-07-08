The death of Prophet TB Joshua has been a hard one for many to swallow because of his generous acts

On Thursday, July 8, the lying-in-state of the famous cleric took place in Lagos as many people gathered to pay their last respects

Videos and photos of the service went viral immediately as they hit the internet as well-wishers had things to say

Photos and videos have emerged as the late TB Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations was laid to rest on Thursday, July 8.

The event went viral on various social media platforms as people recalled how kind the prophet was while alive. Photos were posted by Punch Newspaper on their Facebook page.

People said TB Joshua will be so missed. Photo source: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Among the thousands of people who reacted to the service were those who said that the world has really lost a great person. People whose news of his death hit so hard said they never believed he was gone until they saw the lying-in-state service.

See some photos below:

Watch a video from the event posted by Dele Momodu below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions:

Nikoro Cletus said:

"He was a great man. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace sir."

Evang Nchekwube Akubue said:

"It will take 200 years to see man of God like you again, but with God all things are possible. RIP. God anointed General."

Sunday Akpojivi said:

"A wonderful man of God with a good heart of doing good and giving what a way to end ur mission on Earth that was well accomplished Rest well Amen."

Emereonye Joseph said:

"Indeed death is an open door to internity, May your soul be granted eternal rest through Christ our Lord Amen."

Felix Asheta said:

"May you find eternal rest in Lord's bosom prophet of the most high God, your legacies will never be forgotten."

Throwback photo of TB Joshua show a truly humble man

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that on Sunday, June 8, a Facebook user and follower of the late man of God, Prince Toyin Akingbade, shared throwback photos of TB Joshua that further confirmed what people have been saying about him.

In one of the snaps, the humble prophet carried three bags of food on his head, sweating in his shirt. Another has him giving out foodstuff in abundance to people who needed it.

In a photograph, he took it upon himself to keep the church clean as he got to work wiping the chairs of dirt and dust.

