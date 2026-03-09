Jesse Jackson Jr. has criticised several Democratic leaders for turning his father’s memorial into what he described as a political platform

He accused former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden of using their speeches to take aim at Donald Trump instead of focusing on the civil rights icon’s legacy

The comments have sparked debate online about whether the funeral of Jesse Jackson should have remained free of political attacks

The son of the late Jesse Jackson has accused several Democratic leaders of politicising his father's memorial service.Images: Kamil Krzaczynski/ Getty Images

UNITED STATES — The funeral of legendary US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has sparked political controversy after his son criticised prominent Democrats for turning the memorial into what he described as a “political boxing ring.”

According to the NY Post, during a private memorial service following the public ceremony in Chicago on 6 March 2026, Jesse Jackson Jr. accused several Democratic leaders of using the occasion to attack US President Donald Trump instead of focusing on his father’s legacy.

Jackson Jr. specifically called out former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton for what he described as “grandstanding” during their eulogies.

Jackson says they didn't know his father

Speaking emotionally at the gathering held at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Chicago, Jackson Jr. said the speeches delivered during Friday’s high-profile memorial service failed to reflect the true spirit of his father’s activism.

“Yesterday, I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson,” he said.

He argued that his father spent his life challenging the political establishment rather than aligning himself with one party.

“He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or black, but because the demands of our message were greater than partisan politics,” Jackson Jr. said.

According to him, the late civil rights icon consistently advocated for society’s most marginalised people, the “disinherited, the damned, the dispossessed and the disrespected.”

Leaders take aim at Trump

Jackson’s funeral, held at Chicago’s House of Hope Church, drew a host of prominent political figures and celebrities.

During his address, Obama warned about what he described as threats to democratic institutions in the United States.

“Each day we’re told by those in high office to fear each other and to turn on each other,” Obama said.

Biden echoed similar concerns, suggesting the current administration does not share the values many Americans hold.

Clinton, however, largely avoided politics in his remarks, focusing instead on his friendship with Jackson and the civil rights leader’s decades-long activism.

More on Jesse Jackson and his death

Jackson, who died last month at the age of 84 at his Chicago home, was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the US civil rights movement. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 17 February 2026. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He had been hospitalised in recent months for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Reverend Jackson was a protégé of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr and known for his mantra, 'Keep hope alive' Jackson was the first Black man to run for president of the US, and his campaign redefined the Democratic Party.

Jesse Jackson Jr. slams Obama and Biden for attacking Donald Trump at his father’s memorial service. Image: Bettmann/ Getty Images

Obama blasts Trump ahead of Biden election

