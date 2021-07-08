DJ Zinhle's new business venture, Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, has taken off with a bang and she couldn’t be more grateful

Sharing that Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle’s Instagram page has clocked 30k followers, Zinhle thanked fans for their support

Zinhle's fans flooded the comment section of her winning post, showing Zinhle even more love and support

DJ Zinhle is slaying yet again! Launching another side hustle, Zinhle’s quality Peruvian hair range, Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, has exploded.

Taking to social media to thank her fans for their loyalty, Zinhle announced that Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle page has just clocked over 30k followers. Literally, anything Zinhle does turns out to be a success and she has her fans to thank for that.

DJ Zinhle's new business venture, Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, is turning out to be another successful side hustle. Image: @djzinhle

Zinhle posted:

“A big thank you for 30K followers on the @hairmajesty_by_djzinhle page. I appreciate your love and support.”

Zinhle’s fans continued to show her love and support in the comment section of her post. Heart and flame emojis were flying everywhere!

@doriesmalema hyped Zinhle up, comparing her to Khloe Kardashian:

“Beautiful as always mama Kairo. In this picture you look like Khloe Kardashian.”

@katlego_ngoepe01 dished the heat:

“You are so hot like a Hitourrr."

@theesupreme.chad_ spread the love:

“I love you loads.”

