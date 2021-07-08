Mr Smeg Offers Zuma Foundation a Shoulder to Cry On Following "Tragedy"

Mr Smeg has offered the Jacob Zuma Foundation his shoulder to cry on following the "tragedy" of the former president's arrest

The spokesperson for the foundation said that he was unavailable for the day as he had to reflect on the situation

Social media users took the opportunity to engage with the foundation and shared their views on the matter

The JGZuma Foundation took to Twitter to share an update on the current situation involving the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. Mr Smeg reached out to the foundation with an olive branch and offered a shoulder to cry on.

The tweet revealed that the spokesperson for the foundation had to take a break from social media for the day to reflect on the "tragedy" that has unfolded - the arrest of Zuma.

"He needs time to reflect on the tragedy that has just happened. The Patron of the Foundation, HE Prez Zuma was jailed without trial."

Mr Smeg offers his shoulder to cry on

The social media influencer has a history of offering jaded lovers and couples that have split up a should to cry on.

He offered the foundation a friend to talk to, soul to soul. He ended the tweet with:

"I am here if you need a shoulder to cry on "

Social media users react to the Zuma Foundation's tweet

@iwontkeepquiet7:

"@JGZ_FoundationThe "best constitution in the world" has jailed a 79 years old man with comorbidity without a trial.

Dear leaders,

Yesterday was president Zuma.

Today who is going to be their next target?"

@papa_dronkie:

"The part "Without trial" raises more questions about the future of the country. All citizens must reflect on this and ask themselves what if this happens to me in the future? It is not something to be taken lightly."

@VuyokazBooi:

"Did you say tragedy? Jacob Zuma literally shot himself in the foot, by being obstinate and unreasonable. He could have just complied and it would have been all over by now!"

Throwback to the JZ video that got SA in stitches

Former president Jacob Zuma has endeared as the subject of many laughs, memes and cartoon sketches in Mzansi over the course of many years.

His antics got many falling over their chairs, members of parliament included, even when the most serious issues were being unpacked.

A social media user has taken to reviving an old video of the former president bedazzling his politician colleagues during one such parliamentary sitting. South Africans at large, at the time, reacted in hysterics.

