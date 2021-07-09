South Africans are delighted to celebrate with a man who got a job in at supermarket as a casual staffer

Bradley M says he's been looking for a job for a long time and now happy to have finally secured one with a large retail chain

LinkedIn followers are sharing congratulatory messages while agreeing that everyone has to start somewhere

After struggling to land a job, Bradley M took to social media to share the beautiful news that he is finally employed. The proud man says he is now working for a supermarket store, Shoprite, as a casual worker. Bradley shared the news on LinkedIn and also uploaded a pic of his new name tag.

Bradley’s achievement comes as Mzansi is facing high employment due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems the guy has finally managed to get lucky as he has been consistently looking for a job like so may others.

South Africans are celebrating with a man who got a job at Shoprite. Image: @BradleyM/LinkedIn

The post reads:

@TsepoNdlovu said:

“Hi Bradley, congrats on your appointment. I have no doubt that you'll add value to your organisation. Listen 10 times, learn, learn, learn and learn some more, every day. Read the Shoprite group annual reports to learn more about the strategy, vision and culture of the organisation."

@Stan HJorwitz said:

“We all start somewhere. At school at age 16, I held two jobs. Saturday morning sales assistant at Edgars and Sat afternoon I worked at the racecourse till 7pm.”

@Armande Kruger said:

“Bradley, the door has opened. What happens from here on is entirely up to you. Don't treat your job like you are a casual, treat it like you are the owner of Shoprite. Do not do what you are asked to do, do more than what needs to be done.”

@Flo Molepo said:

“Congratulations.”

@Samm Marshall said:

“There is no limit to where you can go. It might be a casual today, supervisor tomorrow, then trainee manager, manager, regional team and GM one day and CEO. If that's what you want.”

@Cindy V said:

“It's very unfortunate that the Shoprite Group of companies employed an overqualified packer. I don't understand this logic of recruiting.”

@Mabli Bulo said:

“Congratulations Bradley.”

