Duduzile Zuma Calls for Dad to Be Released “Tomorrow”: #FreeJacobZuma

Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, is calling for her father to be released from prison

The young woman is demanding his immediate release and headed online to rally support for the cause

Social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the post and many headed to the comments section to share their own thoughts

Duduzile Zuma is calling for her father to be released from prison. The former President's daughter is one of his most avid supporters and headed online to rally her comrades under the hashtag, #FreeJacobZuma.

"Bring Back Jacob Zuma Bringing Back Hope To South Africa. We Want To See Him Walking Down The Streets Of eNkanda With MaKhumalo…TOMORROW!!! #FreeJacobZuma," Duduzile captioned the firey post.

Social media users certainly had mixed reactions to the call to arms. While many commended President Zuma for his contribution to the struggle, many felt it was about time the controversial politician was held accountable for his actions.

Check out some of the passionate reactions below:

@23rotooh said:

"The protest has started in the township in Durban #FreeJacobZuma."

@felixl87 said:

"There’s a reason why South Africa has a constitution. Your father is not above the constitution."

@10Jkat said:

"Why didn’t you advice your father to do the right thing when he had a chance to do so….ungazosdina la Kwi Twitter…you think your Dad is God??"

@Mgqha1 said:

"JZ spoke truth he fought for blind South Africans, trying to unblind them. He keep the promises to C.Hani that he will continue with mission. He the started the mission to free blacks from camps, but they are the one refusing. Vukani ma South Africans, his suffering your pains."

@JoelMukondi said:

"Is 15 months already gone tjooooo Nkandla calculations of days, months, years and money is amazing."

@salvado46664 said:

"Burn KZN it's your province. But Zuma is going nowhere. He is in his final resting place Jail. After 15 months Zondo will issue a damning finding of your dad being the ring leader and convener of State Capture. Then its 15 years."

Correctional Services officials vow to treat Jacob Zuma like a normal inmate

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that after the previous speculation that former President Jacob Zuma will be given preferential treatment in prison, prison officials have vowed to treat Zuma like any other ordinary prisoner.

Zuma was arrested right before deadline in accordance with the Constitutional Court's order for his arrest. He was found in contempt of court and given a 15-month prison sentence.

It was believed that since Zuma is a high-profile individual he would be given special treatment, however, prison officials say that Zuma will not be given any favours, according to News24.

This means that he will not be allowed to have any visitors, he will not have access to a cellphone and he will not be given private security.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola issued a statement on Thursday saying that Zuma's security will be handled by the officials of Correctional Services, according to Mail & Guardian.

“All security arrangements of the [former] president will be taken care of by correctional services. There won’t be any bodyguards or special security designated for the [former] president,” said Lamola.

Zuma is currently being held at the Estcourt Correctional Facility and will be transferred to the Westville prison at a later stage.

Lamola also stated that Zuma is being kept in isolation for 14 days while his health is being assessed. He is also being kept in isolation in line with Covid-19 regulations, according to eNCA.

Lamola also assured South Africans that the former president will be handled with dignity while imprisoned in accordance with his Constitutional rights.

