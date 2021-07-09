Video of Duduzane Zuma Has Mzansi Confused About What Language He's Speaking

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, has left many confused on social media as he tried to express himself in Sotho

Zuma says it is hot and that he is thirsty, wants water and also hungry in the Sotho language but many people are seemingly confused about what language he is speaking

The video clip was shared by @DanielMarven and has attracted contrasting reactions, however some people have praised Msholozi's son on his efforts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The son of former president Jacob Zuma’s, Duduzane, is causing a stir on digital platforms after trying to share his views in Sotho. Zuma is seen in a video clip, saying he is thirsty and hungry.

The young man seems to struggle to put his message across and has left many confused. However, some of the social media users are impressed with the effort.

Posted by @DanielMarven on Twitter, the account holder says the young Msholozi must try and learn the language.

Duduzane Zuma is a hit on social media as many react to a video of him trying to speak in Sotho. Image: @Duduzane_ZumaOfficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Xolani555 said:

“That's how baPedi are pronouncing IsiZulu words hahaha.”

@Lucky_Shili said:

“IsiZulu is more popular than Sepedi. Make a video speaking Zulu I want to hear.”

@Milly9934 said:

“This is not Sepedi to start with, in Sepedi we don't "kopa" we "kgopela".maybe you should be telling this to the Tswana people.we don't "batla dijo" we "nyaka dijo"."

@LefaWaleTaurus said:

“He’s trying, unlike the other tribe... Xhosa folks will never ever try.”

@KinmgYaManyora said:

“He sounds like he's just been vaccinated.”

@ShisKhanda said:

“He was actually trying to speak Sesotho.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Dbnboy1da said:

“He’s the only Zulu man I know that’s giving it a shot....Go to MTN rank and see if they are as open-minded as Dudu here.”

@JckPhakathi said:

“Duduzane ke segatlhamela masisi, mogale wa monna tota,tsatsi lengwe o tla kgona go bua puo e sentle fela.”

@Hlarediahloga said:

“This one can't even speak isiZulu mos. I'm not surprised.”

@Maki_Motsepe said:

“He was trying to speak Sesotho... Hwa tshaisa instead of Hwa tjhesa.”

Clip of Dudzane Zuma giving a speech at Nkandla has SA confused: “comrade coconut”

Taking a glance at the recent piece on Zuma, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma is making waves on social media after completely butchering the isiZulu language - at least, that's the consensus on social media.

The aspiring politician was speaking to his comrades in KwaZulu-Natal and many South Africans couldn't help noticing the lack of fluency in his accent.

Twitter user @ThapeloMpomane first shared the clip online. He was definitely not holding back, saying Zuma's speech lacked oomph:

"#duduzane but there's no motivation in that chanting, it lacks that Shaka thing," he captioned the shady post.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za