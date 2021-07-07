Duduzane Zuma is being trolled online after one very white-washed public speech

Many social media users felt that the former president's son completely butchered the isiZulu language

Still, others stood by their comrade while most people just found a clip of the whole thing absolutely hysterical

Duduzane Zuma is making waves on social media after completely butchering the isiZulu language - at least, that's the consensus on social media. The aspiring politician was speaking to his comrades in KwaZulu-Natal and many South Africans couldn't help noticing the lack of fluency in his accent.

Duduzane Zuma is being criticised online. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

Twitter user @ThapeloMpomane first shared the clip online. He was definitely not holding back, saying Zuma's speech lacked oomph:

"#duduzane but there's no motivation in that chanting, it lacks that Shaka thing," he captioned the shady post.

South Africans really couldn't argue with the young man's criticism of Zuma. However, some felt Zuma's lack of command of the language was due to the fact that his mom is actually a Mozambican woman.

Still, others felt the 'coconut' accent could not be excused, especially given how long Zuma has lived in Mzansi.

Check out some of the comments below:

@kwenzisto said:

"We also have to keep in mind his mother is Mozambican. He is basically mixed. As much as he doesn't sound as uMZulu 100% uyazama akufani. Akakhulelanga eNkandla!!!"

@ZhyBaby said:

"But still nje he has been around for many years in SA. IsiZulu ulwimi lakhubo kfanele ngabe useyalazi. Uyacika njeh lo."

@Nalediyamiso1 said:

"Kthiwa he even said to amabutho, 'We've got the spirit, yes we do!!!! We've got the spirit, how about you?!' "

@DjDumakude said:

"True Ayi Ayi Ayi, I thought it's a white person speaking IsiZulu."

@akoojeea1 said:

"Speaking Zulu with a Gupta accent. Even Durban Indians speak better Zulu."

@UpendoDeep said:

"My Zulu is better than his and I only moved to KZN last year. That's probably why that journalist asked what was he doing in Nkandla."

Duduzile Zuma shares pic with her dad, SA can't stop comparing her to Ma Winnie

In some other news about the Zuma tribe, Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma's daughter is making waves online for more than just her political affiliations after sharing a sweet snap with her dad.

The former 'first daughter' is being compared to Ma Winnie Mandela.

Duduzile Zuma first shared the happy pic with her father following The Constitutional Courts decision to hear Zuma's rescission application on the 12th of July.

"We Ended Our Day Still In High Spirits In #Nkandla … I Love You ⁦@PresJGZuma," the tender daughter captioned her post.

While her father is definitely the more infamous half of the father-daughter duo, it was Dudu's fresh-faced beauty that stole the show. Her ear-to-ear smile was certainly dazzling and with her ANC headwrap secured on top her natural hair, many couldn't help noticing her striking resemblance to Ma Winnie.

Still, others felt the comparison was a bit of a stretch and shared their cheeky remarks with the rest of Mzansi.

Check out some of the comments below:

@bongwe_ncube said:

"I will sell-out the whole revolution just to marry @DZumaSambudla and become part of the Zuma family."

@Mopawu said:

'You really look like Umami Winnie."

@Thambu02 said:

"Hey you're too beautiful, today I couldn't stop staring at you."

@Lebo80666706 said:

"Hai Hai Hai now you are off ramping. There is no comparison between the two. Bathong."

@maabane2020 said:

"Because of you, I forgive Zuma."

@noxeemajali said:

"Dudu you are a phenomenal woman the great daughter any father would ask for, keep on doing the great work on standing with your dad through thick and thin. We love and appreciate your love and strength! Ungadinwa MA Nxamalala."

@NuttyBongZ said:

"Winnie Mandela did not die she multiplied. - CIC Julius Sello Malema. You're the flower of the revolution yourself."

