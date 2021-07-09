A young Nigerian lady, Funmilola Aliu, has celebrated her win as she recently graduated with a first-class from law school

The young lady took to social media to disclose that she wasn't able to make the same feat at the University of Lagos where she graduated with a second class upper

According to Funmilola, she wasn't happy when she bagged a second-class upper and she resolved to do better in law school

A Nigerian lady identified as Funmilola Aliu has taken to social media to celebrate her achievement after graduating from law school with a first-class.

Funmilola disclosed on her LinkedIn page that she worked towards achieving a first-class at the University of Lagos but she graduated with a CGPA of 4.46.

The young lady has celebrated her win to inspire others. Photo credit: Funmilola Aliu/LinkedIn

In her words:

"I cried for days being so close to a first class and thinking I had disappointed everyone who had been rooting for me."

She finally came to terms with the fact that she had graduated with a second class upper from the university and resolved to do her best at the Nigerian Law School.

Finally, she made a first-class

The young lady said only 20 had a first-class out of 5,770 students in law school and it was mind-blowing to be part of them.

She said:

"Out of a total of 5,770 students, I am a part of the only 20 with a First Class, placing me in the top 0.07% of the entire set (mind blowing!)."

She expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far, adding that He has been faithful to her. She also thanked everyone that supported her, saying they all had faith in her even when she doubted herself so much.

Funmilola encourages others

The graduate encouraged people who feel their hard work is not commensurate with what they are getting, noting that good things take time.

In her words:

"I'd love to encourage anyone who might be in a position where it feels their results do not match their efforts. You never know when you are minutes away from a breakthrough. All good things take time. Be patient, and your time will come too."

