Stunning Local Soccer Female Referee Has Mzansi Jaws Dropping

As one of the most notable female soccer referees in Mzansi, Akhona Makalima has heads turning and tongues wagging perhaps more than she knows

A social media user recently took to posting several pictures of the fitness fanatic which quickly became the talk of the town on the social streets

Social media users had plenty to say with many commenting on the apparent effect she is seen to have on players during matches

Akhona Makalima is her name and refereeing is her profession. But her governing of the on-field happenings for 90 minutes on the soccer field is not the only thing that has Mzansi football fanatics gushing.

If 3000 or more likes on Twitter could speak any louder, then pictures shared of the self-proclaimed 'SheRef' on the social networking platform are worth more than a thousand words.

A stunning local female soccer referee, Akhona Makalima, has heads turning in all sorts of directions in Mzansi. Image: @akhona_sheref/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

With a simple caption: "A Ref" accompanying several pictures of Makalima, a prominent local Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux opened the flood gates to swoonville as many took to the comments section to pour their hearts out.

Makalima is the first certified female soccer referee in South Africa, where she officiates for FIFA, the Premier Soccer League, the SASOL Women's League, and the South African Football Association (SAFA).

And as a Global Sports Mentoring Program delegate, she uses her position as a women’s sports pioneer to encourage and influence other young women in the country to participate in sports at all levels.

Social media users melt, heads turn as pictures of Makalima go viral

It is for such strides in a male-dominated industry and for her discipline to a rigorous personal fitness regime that the SheRef has heads turning in the direction of where she walks.

Briefly News sifted through the comments and handpicked some of the more notable ones from the lot.

@Zwely10111 said:

"Please hide her, Orlando Pirates players these days are targeting beautiful chicks."

@isaac_Canonball wrote:

"No wonder Zambia lost to Lesotho."

@LungileThabiso added:

"Wonder how players be playing when she ref?"

@NathanSakataka2 mentioned:

"She distracted our Zambian players yesterday and they got beaten by Lesotho of all the nations. Surely she is to blame."

@gule_nathi shared:

"Saw her interview yesterday and was impressed by her behaviour off the field."

