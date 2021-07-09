Haibo: Spectator Steals Rory Mcllroy's Golf Club From His Bag on Live TV

Rory McIlroy watched in bemusement as a spectator casually walked up to him and stole his driver cover and an iron club from his golf bag

The incident took place in view of everyone and was broadcast on live television while McIlroy, John Rahm and Justin Thomas

The spectator was escorted off the golf course and Rahm said that he smelt alcohol on the man's breath

World-famous golf champion Rory McIlroy watched in bemusement as a spectator casually walked onto the course and proceeded to steal an iron glub from his gold bag.

The incident took place on the 10th tee of the Scottish Open while McIlroy was waiting for his round to start alongside US Open champion John Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Rory Mcilroy was unable to proceed in the tournament after scoring a level par 71. Photo credit: @rorymcilroy

Source: Instagram

Casual spectator walks off with gold club

The spectator casually walked onto the course and took McIlroy's distinctive dog cover off his driver and grabbed an iron from the bag.

This took place in view of everyone as well as people watching at home as the incident was broadcast over live television.

"I was surprised. Everyone saw what happened on TV," said McIlroy.

Rahm said that when the spectator was escorted away he could smell alcohol on his breath.

McIlroy bows out of the competition

The incident was certainly a surprise and perhaps it played a part in McIlroy's performance. He didn't manage to make the cut and score a par 71 round. He finished one under the tournament.

Rahm in contrast shot a 65 and moved to the top of the leaderboard. Rahm said the spectator was so calm and confident he thought he was going to take a picture as part of the camera crew.

Social media users react to the strange incident

@advicefrombob:

"What kind of caddie lets someone get away with that"

@CareyGercarey:

"What was Harry looking at though. He even fixes the club when the cover was removed. It seems to take them all a few seconds to realise what is happening."

@needmorefiat:

"I can’t believe Harry didn’t do more. He just stood and watched him take a club."

@E1Elit:

"I’ve worked security detail at U.S. Open Golf tournaments in California for Tiger Woods, to see this guy do what he did with the amount of time he had, I think-where was the damn security, to begin with?"

Source: Briefly.co.za