Who is Gilligan Stillwater? Gilligan is the wife of ZZ Top's lead vocalist and guitarist, William Frederick Gibbons, famously known as Billy Gibbons. ZZ Top is an American rock band with millions of followers, making many interested in knowing the real-life partners of its talented members (Billy, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard). Join us as we share facts about Gilligan Stillwater!

Being in a relationship with a celebrity usually makes people forget that you have an independent side not linked to your partner. This is the case for Gilligan because many know her only for her relationship with Billy Gibbons. Here are 10 interesting untold facts about Gilligan Stillwater.

Gilligan Stillwater bio

How old is Gilligan Stillwater? Gilligan celebrated her 56th birthday this year. She was born and raised in the United States and studied at a local high school in her hometown. She loves table tennis and ice hockey, and her hobbies include advertising and playing chess.

10 unknown facts about Gilligan Stillwater, Billy Gibbons's wife

Who is Billy F Gibbons married to? The marriage certificate may read Gilligan Stillwater, but there is more to her than just a name. These 10 facts reveal interesting details that give a clear picture of who Billy Gibbons' wife is.

1. Gilligan is not her original name

Gilligan has a different birth name. She was born Ellen Oetjen during the peak of tension in Vietnam, which led to the involvement of the United States deploying troops during the Vietnam War. Her reason for disassociating herself from her original name is not known to the public.

2. She has German roots

Gilligan's original surname, Oetjen, originates from North German and Frisian. Billy's wife, therefore, belongs to German ancestry, with her ancestors having moved to the US several generations back.

3. She is gorgeous

Gilligan Stillwater photos are proof that she is a beautiful lady. She has maintained herself well, making her look much younger than she is. She is mostly spotted at events with her husband, indicating that the intelligent, attractive woman fully supports her husband's career.

4. She met her husband in the late 80s

Shocking, right? Gilligan was just 15 years old when she met Billy, who is 16 years older than her. Since she was a minor, Billy did not engage in sexual acts until she became an adult. At first, she was intimidated by his sensational profession, but they became close after meeting a few times in Europe. She eventually fell in love with him.

5. Her grandmother played a part in her union with Billy

Gilligan's grandmother indirectly influenced Billy to marry her. The couple visited Stillwater's 100-year-old granny, who asked Billy when he was going to marry Gilligan. Those words convinced Billy that it was time, so he subsequently asked her to marry him, and they later officiated their union.

6. Her marriage to Billy Gibbons is almost 16 years long

The 71-year-old Billy and Gilligan wedded on 14th December 2005 after dating for many years. They held a super-secret ceremony that saw them exchange the vows to be with each other till death do them apart.

7. She does not have kids with her husband

Who is Billy Gibbons daughter? The happily married couple does not have any kids together. However, Angela Montenegro is the fictional Billy Gibbons's daughter character in Bones' television series (2005–2017).

8. She is secretive

Unlike most celebrity' wives, Stillwater enjoys a low-key life. She is not active on social sites and only came to the spotlight when she married the musical legend. There is no information about her biological parents and siblings if she has any.

9. She is rich

Gilligan Stillwater net worth is undisclosed, although some sources such as Justbiography claim that it is approximately $2 million US dollars. Without a doubt, she earns handsomely as the manager of her husband, considering that ZZ Top is one of the greatest rock bands with numerous well-performing songs loved globally, therefore capable of paying their manager well.

What is Billy Gibbons net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is one of the highest-paid musicians with a net worth of approximately $60 million. His source of income is mainly from singing, songwriting, record producing, co-authoring, and acting.

10. She enjoys a lavish lifestyle

While some wealthy people choose to live humbly, Gillan lives large and enjoys the finer things that life offers her. Billy and Stillwater have a luxurious house in Los Angeles. It is a 1926, classic red-tile roofed, 3-story Spanish Mission mansion north of the Sunset Strip's rock clubs.

Stillwater also has access to luxurious vehicles such as a 1948 Cadillac Series, a 1950 Ford Business Coupea, 1958 Ford Thunderbird, and a 1962 Chevrolet Impala that her husband owns.

Gilligan Stillwater is a gorgeous, intelligent woman whose impeccable management skills have contributed to ZZ Top remaining relevant in the industry for many years. Clearly, there is more to her than simply being the wife of the famous musician, and that should not go unmentioned. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

