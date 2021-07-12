Siya Kolisi has tested positive for Covid-19 and the numbers have been increasing in the Springbok camp

Five other players have tested positive along with Siya, as well as staff members, making the total infections go up to 20

Players will be allowed to resume training once they have recovered from the virus but strict protocols need to be followed

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is one of six players to test positive for Covid-19, putting the Springboks' preparations for their upcoming series against the British and Irish Lions in jeopardy.

The latest cases to be confirmed include Kolisi, Dan Du Preez, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, and Makazole Mapimpi, as well as three members of the team management.

It brings the total number of employees and players infected with Covid to more than 20. Following six days of isolation and six rounds of PCR testing, a substantial percentage of the 46-man squad will be permitted to return to training according to Sky Sports News.

Sport24 reported that Sharks hooker Fez Mbatha and Bulls prop Lizo Gqoboka have been recruited into the team as cover after two hookers and props tested positive for Covid-19. All players who tested positive are expected to undergo rigorous return-to-play guidelines.

While Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber continues his self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 last Monday, SA Rugby Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus will head the field training sessions with assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick, Daan Human, and Deon Davids.

