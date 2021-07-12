The South African social media family is amazed as they react to a video of looters carrying televisions even using a forklift

The short clip is shared by @KulaniCool on social media and has been condemned by his Twitter followers

Many people argue that this is just pure criminality rather than a peaceful protest in a call to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison

South African cities are currently engulfed in violent protests but many people have argued that it’s pure criminality. This comes after a video clip showing many people involved in looting a shopping mall possibly in KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng.

Mzansi has experienced ugly scenes over the past weekend as angry members of the community were protesting to see former president Jacob Zuma released from prison. Although many social media users argue that the protesters are not really calling for Msholozi’s release, some say these are criminals in disguise.

Posted by @KulaniCool, the video clip has attracted massive reactions, some have lamented the acts and some people are supporting looting.

South Africans are sharing their views regarding a video of people looting shops. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ItsSthe_Fade said:

“The guy driving the forklift works there.”

@MrichoWaAnfiled said:

“Lol, these ones without proof of purchase, they will be arrested within a month. Never underestimate neighbourhood.”

@Sandile_Khubisa said:

“But you know Zuma and criminality mos....”

@RamushuM2 said:

“Criminality of the highest order.”

@T_Dzyl said:

“Mara banna, people killing the economy as if it was nothing.”

@SImthoBiyela said:

“Baba @CyrilRamaphosa please do something, I know you condemn looting and burning of infrastructure but please, can you do more than that, this is really getting out of hand, somebody is shouting "sifuna uZuma" while carrying stolen goods, It doesn't make sense #ShutdownSA.”

@Sxyamthanda said:

“Saze saphoswa bo! Kanti iza nini lana eWestern Cape?”

@Whysocyrius said:

“Out of all the videos I have seen, I hardly see law enforcement.”

@NmabokelaNonoza said:

“You see why a forklift now?”

"Jesus isn't enough for this nation": SA reacts to zinc truck looters

Remaining with looting videos, Briefly News ran a story that a clip of some community members brazenly looting a stationary truck has been shared online by Twitter user, @advobarryroux. In the clip, the locals come out in large numbers to loot the truck, which was loaded with zinc sheets.

In the clip, the homes in the background appear to be made predominantly from zinc so undoubtedly, the looters were planning to either build or extend their shacks, which makes the entire looting an even more desperate situation.

@Skhalo53224937 said:

"Lol we are in a banana republic it reminds me of Zandspruit incident where is the police and Cele in this or they'll come later?"

