The young man who emerged as the overall best student at UNILAG's 51st convocation has thanked those who supported him

Ibrahim said with just a degree he was able to get 15 prizes and four different awards, revealing the convocation was a memorable one

The brilliant young man's family and friends were at the event as they posed with him for photos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A young man, Ibrahim Alimi, whose news went viral days ago as he emerged as the best graduating student in both sciences and in the whole University of Lagos (UNILAG) has made some revelations.

He revealed that Wednesday, July 7, will always be a day to remember in his life. To achieve academic fame, the man had to pull off a CGPA of 4.98 out 5.0 at his department of mechanical engineering.

The man appreciated those who supported him. Photo source: LinkedIn/Ibrahim Alimi

Source: UGC

Many awards and prizes

With that, he was given four awards and 15 prizes. In a LinkedIn post, the man appreciated the support he got from his family, friends, classmates, and others who supported him during the journey.

Photos from the convocation show him in his graduation gown as he was presented with the plaques. In one of the snaps, the man showcased all the prizes’ certificates.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Babajide Milton Macaulay said:

"Wonderful. Congratulations bro. Well done. Proud of you."

Adedamilola Kolapo said:

"Congratulations."

Ndugatuda Maxwell said:

"Woa. Terrific! Congrats man."

Olalekan Clement Odutusin said:

"Fantastic! Congratulations Ibrahim."

Awujoola Ridwan said:

"Great job.. congratulations."

Brilliant student graduates with distinction as she bags degree in mechanical engineering

Ivana Barley has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ashesi University, graduating with distinction.

She joins the ranks of women pursuing careers in fields that were once considered to be male-dominated areas.

Ivana Barley has made herself and her family proud as her sister, Ivy Barley shared pictures of herself.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za