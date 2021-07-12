“Last Cake Looting”: South Africans Lash Out at Video of Man Feasting on Cake

South African businesses will find it difficult to reopen their doors as many shops are being looted and one man seen eating cake has caught the attention of social media

The man is possibly looting a Shoprite store and his video is going viral on social media, but he is seriously lambasted by the online community

Posted by @Abramjee, the man is also carrying a camp chair branded with the Kaizer Chiefs logo and some people hilariously joked that he is the Soweto giants’ fan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans continue to loot many shopping malls and businesses but one looter decided to help himself on a cake. It seems the man gained entry at a grocery store and managed to find his way into the bakery section.

In a video posted on social media by the well-known account holder, @Abramjee, the man is proudly feasting on the freshly baked cake.

Mzansi people in the digital networking application have shared their reactions and lambasted the poor guy who had all the time to enjoy the cake.

However, some people are finding it funny as the man is carrying a camp chair branded with the Kaizer Chiefs logo and colours, Briefly News takes a look at the comments.

Many South Africans have reacted to a video of a man seen eating a cake. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Gqabisto said:

“Someone's pillar of strength.”

@Mohajmp said:

“If only it wasn't a serious matter we dealing with, this would be so funny.”

@Vincepainters1 said:

“What can you expect from Kaizer Chiefs fan?

@Andreanaude said:

“Sorry, this is barbarism.”

@Mikewildthing said:

“Last cake he will have for a while.”

@Ellonjomane said:

“He got himself a chair, preparing for the final hahaha.”

@HiltonJohani said:

“This is indeed sad. We are in trouble as a nation.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Bwalya_Tale said:

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we would like to distance ourselves from this fellow..”

@Kgomots5541 said:

“He will pay for the cake with criminal records in jail.”

Zuma protests: violence spreads to Johannesburg with shots fired and shops looted

Looking at previous reports, Briefly News reported that the violent protests in response to former president Jacob Zuma's arrest have continued to spread and have now reached Johannesburg with reports of vehicles being shot at and looting.

The M2 was closed in both directions on Sunday as the protest action continued to spread. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar reported that the protestors had blockaded the road with burning tyres.

Besides shots being fired, shops have been looted and vehicles set on fire as the tense situation continues to escalate.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za