JR believes the South African Police Service (SAPS) is purposefully ignoring the looting protests in KZN and Gauteng

The musician is assured that the police are acting against President Cyril Ramaphosa in favour of the arrested Jacob Zuma

JR posted his strong statement on social media but it was met with strong opposition views that included personal attacks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Motswako rapper JR is convinced that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is out to damage President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Rapper JR says South African Police are ignoring the violence to sabotage Ramaphosa. Image: @jrafrika / Instagram

Source: Instagram

The musician has told the public that he believes the police have failed to adequately fight the widespread violent protests in order to sabotage the President.

JR made his short statement on Twitter on Tuesday morning as the violence continues into Gauteng and into a second week since Jacob Zuma's arrest.

JR said on his Twitter:

"The police don’t want to help… this is a sabotage against Cyril. What army? Where? Mxm. One big laag."

With such a strong statement on a hot sensitive topic, the social media app's masses briskly responded to JR with a mix of views.

@Palesa_mashinga said:

"Yahlanya wena. Cyril sabotaged himself by allowing white people use him which led to this. Cyril did not give them salary raise but expect police to jump when he says jump. Even police are hungry. While he and his ministers sit in the comfort of their homes."

@NtsikiMR said:

"Bro.. Your comment is the reason why people say artists must stick to art. You thinking Cyril is being sabotaged is the classic example of speaking and thinking from a place of purest comfort. This root and looting is wrong, but it isn't about J Zuma or political sabotage!"

@PhakoeJabulani said:

"Police did get their increase for the past two years, so this is not surprising. They are not motivated. Besides about 20 billion SAPS budget was cut and redirected to VIP protection."

Other celebrities that have voiced their against the events include Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Thuli Phongolo.

In the meantime, the country is watching on to see if police will win the raging battle before the looting protests get worse that which is already unbelievable.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Somizi: "It’s barbaric, even animals don’t behave as we do right now"

Versatile Mzansi entertainer Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is calling for something to be done as South Africa continues to suffer violent protests.

The turmoil started in KwaZulu-Natal as the masses demanded the release of Jacob Zuma from prison.

The looting of shopping malls and commercial vehicles soon spread to Gauteng before the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was called upon after the South African Police Services (SAPS) got overwhelmed.

TV star, radio personality, and dancer Somizi has since gone onto social media to voice his disapproval of the violent events.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za